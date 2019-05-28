Cameron Ayala’s Illness: He Was Diagnosed With Lymphedema

Cameron Ayala, aka Cam, has rubbed several contestants the wrong way on The Bachelorette 2019 and he ends up in some hot water. But, before we get into what happens to Ayala on the show this season, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens to Cam.

On episode 3 of season 15, after a group date, Ayala reportedly tells star Hannah Brown that he has an illness called Lymphedema. And, Reality Steve reported that the guys claim Ayala uses his illness for a “pity rose”.

Reality Steve stated, “Some guys told Hannah that they felt Cam had shared the story about his health to get a pity rose … Whatever was told to her by the guys, she seemingly believed them over Cam because she sends Cam home during this tailgate party.” So, did Ayala fake an illness?

Prior to the season airing, in December 2018, Ayala wrote a post on Instagram about having Lymphedema and how it affected his life. Ayala revealed, ” In 2002 I was officially diagnosed with #lymphedema a non-curable condition that is often misdiagnosed and completely understudied by medical professionals … I was told by dozens of doctors and “Specialists” that I would never be able to play competitive sports, and that I would have to manage this condition for the rest of my life. Receiving that news as a 12-year-old boy was devastating because all I wanted to do was play with my friends. After visiting over 20 clinics, I was finally given some treatment options. Through manual lymphatic drainage massage, leg pumps, and custom compression garments, I was given a second chance to live a “normal” life again.”

He continued, “Through the support of my family, friends, and music, I stopped focusing on my misfortunes and started prioritizing the blessings that I often took for granted. Fast forward to 2014, I experienced my first “episode” of infection in my right knee. The past 4 years brought me to the top medical hospitals in Houston, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. After enduring 13 surgical procedures, the only consensus that the doctors came to was … amputation. The thought of losing my leg gave me crippling fear and anxiety. How would I ever be able to dance with my future wife, play sports with my future kids, and maintain a healthy lifestyle? As fate would have it, the experts at Boston Children’s Hospital performed a diagnostic procedure that saved my leg from being amputated in Dec. 2016.” Ayala said to never be ashamed of your story and that you will never be understand by “everyone”. According to The Mayo Clinic, there is no cure for Ayala’s illness.

Ayala first met Hannah Brown on the 2019 Bachelor: After the Final Rose Special. He is a 30-year-old software sales manager from Austin, Texas.