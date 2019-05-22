Camille Grammer’s New Husband David C. Meyer & Their Wedding Details

Camille Grammer first made her debut on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the wife of TV icon Kelsey Grammer. During her first season on the show, Grammer ended up in a devastating divorce. She was married to Kelsey from 1997 to 2011 and she shares two children with her ex-husband.

Prior to getting married again this Fall 2018, Grammer reflected on her divorce via Twitter, writing, “I don’t begrudge him his happiness. What’s unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety. I was [right] by his side and he acts like I never existed; that’s disappointing. We were together through his success.”

Since her marriage to Kelsey, Grammer battled cancer, dealt with a domestic violence situation with now-ex Dimitri Charalambopoulos, and lost her home in the California wildfires in recent months. But, she also found love with her new husband, a man named David C. Meyer, who first appeared on RHOBH briefly last season. Tonight, Grammer and Meyer let viewers in on their wedding as they get married, with the Housewives by their side, in Hawaii. According to People, Grammer and her husband David C. Meyer tied the knot in October 2018, at a private beach club in Hawaii. Grammer, who owns a home in the area, told People, “Hawaii is my special place. I have so much respect for the Hawaiian culture. It’s all about ohana, family, love, respect for the land and respect for each other.”

Housewives stars including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp were all in attendance. In fact, Richards was a part of the bridal party. Lisa Vanderpump declined the invitation.

Grammer’s wedding dress was made by designer Malan Breton.