Can You Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon?

The first of the last three episodes of Game of Thrones airs tonight, and some fans are still reeling from how dark their HBO NOW and GO streams were. If you’re hoping to try a different stream for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 tonight, then you’re probably wondering if any of your favorite streaming services offer the series. The answer is that you can watch it on two out of three of the most popular streaming services.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Will Not Be Available on Netflix

It’s not that you can’t watch the newest season of Game of Thrones on Netflix. You can’t watch any season of Game of Thrones on Netflix, not even the first season. Game of Thrones is only viewable on HBO and HBO affiliates around the world, plus certain streaming services that offer HBO add-on packages. But that does not include Netflix.

This is different from shows like Star Trek: Discovery, where you have to watch on CBS All Access in the U.S. but you can watch on Netflix around the world outside the U.S.

Netflix doesn’t have Game of Thrones in any country. This is likely partially because Netflix doesn’t have an add-on option for users to pay more for HBO access, like some other popular streaming services offer.

You Can Stream Tonight’s ‘Game of Thrones’ on Hulu or Amazon for a Small Additional Charge

If you have Hulu or Amazon Prime, both streaming services let you watch HBO if you buy an HBO add-on package. You can live stream Game of Thrones episodes as they air or watch them later on either service.

With Hulu, you can only watch Game of Thrones live if you add HBO as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. This will cost you a small additional price, unless you have access to a free trial. Once signed up, you can watch Game of Thrones live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

You can also watch tonight’s Game of Thrones on Amazon Prime, but once again only if you have the add-on that includes HBO content. You have to sign up for the HBO channel that works on Amazon Prime, because you can’t watch Game of Thrones from just an Amazon Prime subscription alone. If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Out of the three most popular major streaming services – Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix – only Netflix doesn’t have any Game of Thrones content, including Season 8.

How To Fix a Dark Episode

Last week, a lot of viewers complained about the episode being too dark. Here are a few ideas on how to fix your TV or device next time an episode appears too dark to see things clearly.

First, look into calibrating your TV, in case it hasn’t already been done. This could help give you the best possible picture and correct black levels that may be off and make a dark episode tough to watch. Try setting your television to Movie or Cinema mode to see if that helps. Others have suggested that a first-person gaming mode might be better for a darker episode. So if you’re TV has some kind of Game mode, give it a try.

If it doesn’t help, try following the advice in one of the videos below for calibrating the colors on your TV:

Some viewers have noted that HBO GO streams seemed better the next day, possibly because fewer people were watching at the same time. Others have noted that they thought HBO GO’s quality was better overall than DirectTV Now’s streaming quality.

The video compression from HBO GO and NOW might also be creating issues, TechCrunch noted.

You might also try downloading darker episodes one day when they’re available on iTunes (sometime after the entire season is finished) or watching on Blu-Ray in the future when available.

