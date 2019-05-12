Can You Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon?

The second-to-last episode of Game of Thrones airs tonight. If you’re hoping to try a different stream for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 tonight, then you’re probably wondering if any of your favorite streaming services offer the series. The answer is that you can watch it on two out of three of the most popular streaming services. Read on for more details.

You Can Stream ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 on Hulu or Amazon for a Small Additional Charge

If you’re wanting to try out something besides HBO NOW or HBO GO, then Hulu and Amazon Prime are your best streaming choices in the U.S. Both streaming services let you watch HBO if you buy an HBO add-on package. You can live stream Game of Thrones episodes as they air or watch them later on either service.

With Hulu, you can only watch Game of Thrones live if you add HBO as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV for a small additional price. Once signed up, you can watch Game of Thrones live as it airs or on-demand anytime later. You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

You can also watch tonight’s Game of Thrones on Amazon Prime, but once again only if you have the add-on that includes HBO content. You can’t watch Game of Thrones from just an Amazon Prime subscription alone. If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Will Not Be Available on Netflix

Unfortunately, the other streaming favorite Netflix does not air Game of Thrones. In fact, not only is Season 8 not available but you can’t watch any season of Game of Thrones on Netflix. Game of Thrones is only viewable on HBO and HBO affiliates around the world, plus certain streaming services like Hulu and Amazon Prime that offer HBO add-on packages. But that does not include Netflix. This is different from shows like Star Trek: Discovery, where you have to watch on CBS All Access in the U.S. but you can watch on Netflix around the world outside the U.S.

Netflix doesn’t have Game of Thrones in any country. This is likely because Netflix doesn’t have an add-on option for users to pay more for HBO access, like some other popular streaming services offer.

So in conclusion, out of the three most popular major streaming services – Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix – only Netflix doesn’t have any Game of Thrones content, including Season 8. But if you live in Denmark or Germany, you have an additional option: iTunes. Game of Thrones Season 8 (even the English version) can be purchased the day after it air on iTunes in those countries.

