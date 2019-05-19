Can You Watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Finale on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon?

The final episode of Game of Thrones airs tonight. If you’re hoping to try a different stream for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 tonight, May 19, 2019, then we have some ideas for you. Two out of three of your favorite streaming services offer options for Game of Thrones tonight. Read on for more details.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Will Not Be Available on Netflix

Netflix is a favorite streaming service, but it’s not an option for watching Game of Thrones. Not only is Season 8 not available but you can’t watch any season of Game of Thrones on Netflix. Game of Thrones is only viewable on HBO and HBO affiliates around the world, plus certain streaming services that offer HBO add-on packages. But that does not include Netflix.

This is different from shows like Star Trek: Discovery, where you have to watch on CBS All Access in the U.S. but you can watch on Netflix around the world outside the U.S. It’s also different from shows like series on The CW, where the entire season is released on Netflix after it finishes airing on The CW in the U.S.

Netflix doesn’t have Game of Thrones in any country. This is likely because Netflix doesn’t have an add-on option for users to pay more for HBO access, like some other popular streaming services offer. So no matter where you live, Netflix isn’t an option.

You Can Stream the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale on Hulu or Amazon for a Small Additional Charge

If you’re wanting to try out something besides HBO NOW or HBO GO, or have a backup option ready in case either of those don’t work, then Hulu and Amazon Prime are your best streaming choices in the U.S. Both streaming services let you watch HBO if you buy an HBO add-on package. You can live stream Game of Thrones episodes as they air or watch them later.

With Hulu, you can only watch Game of Thrones live if you add HBO as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV for a small additional price. Once signed up, you can watch Game of Thrones live as it airs or on-demand anytime later. You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

You can also watch tonight’s Game of Thrones on Amazon Prime, but once again only if you have the add-on that includes HBO content. You can’t watch Game of Thrones from just an Amazon Prime subscription alone. If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale Preview

Fans have a lot of mixed reviews about the season so far, especially the latest episode. Here’s a look back at what’s happened so far. In Episode 3 was lost Jorah, Theon, Lyanna Mormont, the Night King, Melisandre, Beric, Edd Tollett, and hordes of Dothraki and Unsullied. The Night King shocked fans, and some still can’t believe the White Walker mystery is already over.

Then two weeks ago we lost Rhaegal and Missandei. Missandei’s last words to Daenerys were “Dracarys” or “burn them.” I never bought that Dany was becoming the Mad King, but D&D subverted my expectations. Last week, Varys was conspiring against Daenerys and possibly even plotting to kill her. She had to kill Varys for treason by dragon fire. She was grieving for Rhaegal and Missandei, but rather than comforting her Jon Snow pulled away without any explanation. Dany said she’d have to rule by fear, and Jon didn’t argue with her.

Next, Dany has a decisive victory at King’s Landing and Cersei rings the bells of surrender. Then for some reason, Dany decided to burn all of King’s Landing instead, including killing many innocent children and women. Jamie reunited with Cersei and they died together as King’s Landing collapsed. Euron died fighting Jaime earlier. Arya lived and rode away on a white horse that magically appeared. And the Hound and the Mountain died in an epic Cleganebowl.

So in conclusion, out of the three most popular major streaming services – Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix – only Netflix doesn’t have any Game of Thrones content, including Season 8. But if you live in Denmark or Germany, you have an additional option: iTunes. Game of Thrones Season 8 (even the English version) can be purchased the day after it air on iTunes in those countries.

