Cardi B & Offset Relationship Update 2019 – How Is Their Marriage Now?

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are tonight, and Cardi B is the most-nominated artist this year. With 21 nominations total, it is highly likely that she will take the stage to accept her honors several times, acknowledging her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture in her speeches.

If social media is any indication, the couple’s relationship appears to be solid and the romance is very much alive. On Easter, she shared a photo on Instagram of her family of three, writing “Happy Easter from mines to yours” in the caption.

Five days ago, Offset shared a sexy film photo of Cardi B sitting on his lap in lingerie; in the caption, he said “YOU BOYS WANT WHATS MINE BUT UNFORTUNATELY SHE MINE.”

The two are known for their NSFW comments to one another on Instagram; most recently, Cardi posted a since-deleted photo of Offset along with the caption “lick you the f–k up ugh i miss you.” In an Instagram video she shared that featured her new tongue ring, Offset commented “Cardivenom sexy new freaky piercing.” In response, she wrote “come let me use it on you.”

In 2018, Cardi B revealed that she and Offset had been secretly married since September 2017. According to Billboard, she tweeted the news, saying “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself. Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.” The date on their marriage license reveals that they were married before Offset’s public proposal to Cardi.

In April 2018, Cardi revealed during her performance on SNL that she and Offset were expecting their first child; on July 10, 2018, Cardi gave birth to their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Then, in December 2018, Cardi announced that she and Offset had split up after his cheating scandal. What followed was a very public makeup process, with Offset apologizing on social media and at one of Cardi’s shows. By the 2019 Grammy Awards, they were back together and looking very much in love. E! News reported at the time that a source told them “A divorce isn’t on Cardi’s mind anymore. She has been focusing more on how they are going to work this out. The negativity of their relationship has blown over and she’s staying positive that it will work.” When she received her first Grammy Award, Offset took the stage with her and held her hand through her acceptance speech.

