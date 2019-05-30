How to Stream & Download Cardi B’s ‘Press’ Single

Cardi B is releasing her new single “Press.” The superstar rapper is back with a promotional track for her upcoming album, and her first solo release since “Money” at the top of 2019.

“Press” will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (May 30) or midnight ET on Friday (May 31) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Preview

Cardi B announced the single on her Instagram with a release date and the single artwork, which references serial killer Aileen Wuornos. The rapper is pictured sitting down in a court with handcuffs, similar to the famous image of Wuornos.

According to Vibe, Wuornos was a former sex worker who was sentenced to death after being convicted for the murders of seven men between 1989 and 1990. Her life and subsequent trial was the inspiration for the 2003 film Monster, where she was played by Charlize Theron. The single is the first track to be associated with Cardi’s upcoming sophomore album, which is still untitled and has yet to get a release date.

Cardi discussed the album during a recent Billboard interview. “I am working on new music. I’m working on new music, but not as much,” she revealed. “I’m clearing my schedule because I’m locking in, and when I’m locking in, that’s just day and night in the studio… sleeping in the studio, making that my home. I do definitely got some new music coming, though. Stay tuned.”

The rapper also talked about balancing her rap career with being a mother to her daughter Kulture. “My daughter be seeing me and is just be so fun and is so cute,” she adds. “I love her. She’s so special,” she said. “I don’t care what people say about me, I don’t care if people like me or not. I have an ear for good music. I know what’s gonna be hot, I know what’s gonna be kind of mediocre.”