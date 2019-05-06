Is Chris Harrison Still Dating Girlfriend Lauren Zima?

Chris Harrison may be the master matchmaker, but he doesn’t need a rose ceremony to find himself a partner. In January, he made his first public appearance with girlfriend Lauren Zima.

The couple made their red carpet debut at a pre-Screen Actors Guild Awards party at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. Based on her social media accounts, it seems Zima is very much part of Bachelor nation. Her Twitter bio states that she is a host and senior producer at ET Live and ETOnline, and most of her Instagram photos include a former Bachelor contestant or two.

Around the time they made their red carpet debut, ET reported that the couple had been dating for months and were “very happy.” Later on, Harrison confirmed that by the time they walked the carpet, they had been dating for about six months.

Why did he decide to go public with his new relationship? Chris shared with People, “I know what I do is public, as far as hosting and the shows I do, but I’m a pretty private guy [and] I’ll stay that way for the most part. We came to the realization that we didn’t want to hide — we wanted to be able to date and enjoy life. When it got to the point where we were having to try to hide, we were like this is enough. We just wanted to live our lives.”

On January 27, Zima took to Instagram to post a photo from the event, and simply captioned it with a red heart. Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti commented on the post, calling the couple her favorite celeb couple ever.

In February, Chris opened up to People about postponing his first Valentine’s Day with Zima. “Sadly, my plans on our first Valentine’s Day are working,” he told the magazine. “I’m making a cameo on an ABC show and we’re actually shooting all Thursday night.” He continued, “I have begged her and asked for forgiveness that we’re postponing. We’re doing a belated Valentine’s on Saturday. I will be making up for it and doubling down and making sure it’s killer on Saturday night. I know how this goes. When they sent the schedule out and said we were shooting Thursday night, I figure it must have been a guy production coordinator that figured that out!”

In 2012, Harrison divorced his wife, Gwen, after 18 years of marriage. Together, they share two children, Josh and Taylor.

What do we know about Zima?

The ET host and producer studied journalism at the University of Missouri in Columbia, and is from Illinois. While she spends most of her time behind the camera as a host these days, she was once featured on MTV’s Disaster Date. Based on the fact that she’s also a host and deeply ingrained in the bachelor world, it seems like she and Harrison are the perfect match.