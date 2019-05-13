Cleganebowl: The Best Memes & Twitter Reactions on ‘Game of Thrones’

So much happened on Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 that fans are still processing a lot of it. But they’ve already processed Cleganebowl and are ready with memes and reactions. Here are the best.

This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5.

Remember this foreshadowing?

Let’s face it, Cleganebowl was epic.

I don’t care about anyone’s opinion on the episode, this scene was outrageous #GameofThrones #CleganeBowl pic.twitter.com/MIhy2zEeWB — bree (@breejacinda) May 13, 2019

And yes, this moment with Cersei happened.

#cersei walking down the stairs as soon as she sees the #CLEGANEBOWL is gonna go down pic.twitter.com/EqoB5oGTgu — Lauri 💚 (@Bigotedechivo) May 13, 2019

Of course, Qyburn tried to interfere and died. Cause of death: Cleganebowl.

Sure, I would have wanted The Hound aka Sandor Clegane to come out victorious and live. But his brother The Mountain/Gregor Clegane is now pretty much the undead living and impossible to kill. Just like the wights only get destroyed in fire, the same seems to be true of The Mountain. (This also makes me wonder about the magic that Qyburn used to resurrect the Mountain since he’s obviously undead.)

Start the #CleganeBowl before I piss me self! pic.twitter.com/DqWpvaWAs2 — Mandy of House CasterQuest (@CasterQuest) May 13, 2019

The fight was epic. Against all odds, the Hound refused to give up. Even when Gregor pulled a knife out of his head, the Hound didn’t give up. Even when Gregor almost Oberyn Martell’d the Hound (oh my gosh that was a terrifying scene), he didn’t give up.

Oh, and what about The Mountain’s face? After all this time we finally saw it. All those predictions that he had someone else’s head were false. He had his own face, he was just very undead — and looking a lot like an undead, giant Varys, which was odd.

I never knew Varys had a big brother until will saw Gregor unmasked. #GameofThrones #CLEGANEBOWL — Jeff Mills (@Jeffinator37) May 13, 2019

It took the Hound plunging to his own death in a fire, his greatest fear, to kill his brother once and for all. But he did what he had to do.

When you realize the poetic justice wherein The Hound takes The Mountain into the Fire to end it all.#CleganeBowl #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/mCq4oIPOpY — Shatrugan Joukani (@Shots_22) May 13, 2019

Some people thought that ending reminded them of Harry Potter, but I thought it was perfect.

The #CleganeBowl we were waiting all these years was superr impressive and more than anything we ever asked for !!! #GOT — दोस्रो दर्जाकी Reeτα (@ccuriouslady) May 13, 2019

The only best part of tonight’s #GamefThrones S08E05 episode was #CleganeBowl — Neha Shukla (@nehaahaa) May 13, 2019

RIP The Hound.

READ NEXT: All the Things D&D Kind of Forgot: The Best GoT Memes