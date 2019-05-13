Cleganebowl: The Best Memes & Twitter Reactions on ‘Game of Thrones’

So much happened on Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 that fans are still processing a lot of it. But they’ve already processed Cleganebowl and are ready with memes and reactions. Here are the best.
This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5.
Remember this foreshadowing?
Let’s face it, Cleganebowl was epic.
And yes, this moment with Cersei happened.
Of course, Qyburn tried to interfere and died. Cause of death: Cleganebowl.
Sure, I would have wanted The Hound aka Sandor Clegane to come out victorious and live. But his brother The Mountain/Gregor Clegane is now pretty much the undead living and impossible to kill. Just like the wights only get destroyed in fire, the same seems to be true of The Mountain. (This also makes me wonder about the magic that Qyburn used to resurrect the Mountain since he’s obviously undead.)
The fight was epic. Against all odds, the Hound refused to give up. Even when Gregor pulled a knife out of his head, the Hound didn’t give up. Even when Gregor almost Oberyn Martell’d the Hound (oh my gosh that was a terrifying scene), he didn’t give up.
Oh, and what about The Mountain’s face? After all this time we finally saw it. All those predictions that he had someone else’s head were false. He had his own face, he was just very undead — and looking a lot like an undead, giant Varys, which was odd.
It took the Hound plunging to his own death in a fire, his greatest fear, to kill his brother once and for all. But he did what he had to do.
Some people thought that ending reminded them of Harry Potter, but I thought it was perfect.
RIP The Hound.
