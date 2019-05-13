Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph: Are They Still Together?

A new season of The Bachelorette is underway, and as fans watch Hannah Brown (hopefully) fall in love with a new man, they may grow curious about Hannah’s most recent ex. What’s Colton Underwood up to these days? Is he still dating Cassie Randolph?

Here’s what we know:

Cassie and Colton are still together. They’ve made it clear on their social media accounts that things are going well between the two of them.

Earlier this week, Cassie posted the picture above, commenting, “💙 u”. Colton replied in the comments section, ‘💙💙💙.”

Colton has also posted a number of pictures of Cassie, which you can check out below.

In a recent interview with Fox News, the pair was asked how life has been since finding romance on The Bachelorette. Cassie responded, “It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been pretty crazy and busy for us over here.” Colton added on, “Yeah. It’s definitely new, definitely interesting. And we’re having fun with it. I think we’re just taking it day by day and really trying to make the most of it.”

The outlet continued asking why the duo didn’t get engaged at the end of the season, and Cassie said, “I think that there was a lot of pressure on us during the show to follow what the show had done in the past, but we just really had to stay true to what we felt was right for us and our relationship and stay true to ourselves. So that’s kind of why, because we didn’t want to stray from that. And honestly, it’s been so good. And it was one of the best decisions I think that we could’ve made for our relationship.”

While things seem to be going well today, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the couple. Towards the end of the season, Cassie tried to leave the show, telling Colton she wasn’t “in love” with him. In an interview with Good Morning America, host Chris Harrison opened up about Underwood’s experience after Colton was first rejected by Cassie. He said, “He was emotional, upset, pissed off, mad at production, mad at me, mad at himself, mad at Cassie. Everything was just pouring out of him. And he was done … We knew he cared about Cassie. But I never understood the depths of his love and commitment, and that she was the one… And when she broke his heart, it just put everything on tilt.”

Within a matter of days, however, Colton broke off his relationship with the other two ladies and flew home to try and win Cassie back. Fortunately for Colton, the move worked in his favor.