Cote de Pablo’s ‘NCIS’ Return Unlikely But Ziva David’s Story Could Live on

Earlier this season, NCIS fans were teased in a major way when Cote de Pablo’s character Ziva David made an unofficial appearance on the show. Years after de Pablo’s decision to leave NCIS, fans were given a major clue that Ziva is still alive — something that was previously unclear.

Now that the season has come to a close, fans are left wondering if the mention of Ziva David will actually lead to anything in the future. Since she hasn’t been part of the plot past that note, it’s looking less likely that she will be returning. However, Ziva David’s storyline may not be completely dead.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Note Gave ‘NCIS’ Fans Hope That Ziva Was Returning

NCIS writers sort of killed Ziva off without confirming that she had died. Viewers learned that she was involved in a terrorist bombing but her remains were never found. The loose ending to a beloved character was incredibly bothersome to fans.

Back in February, an episode titled “She” attempted to change the narrative. Ellie Bishop (played by actress Emily Wickersham) came across something very interesting before the end credits rolled. She returned to the office to find a scarf resting on a desk. Under the scarf, Bishop found a note that was written to her.

“Eleanor Bishop. For the safety of my family, please keep my secret,” the note read. Fans immediately believed that the note was from David and that it was a way for showrunners to reintroduce her character, years after she had left.

Fans watched week after week, hoping for more clues about Ziva, but nothing more was said about her.

Showrunners Haven’t Confirmed Whether or Not Ziva Will Come Back & Have Left Things Open

Given how popular Ziva was on the show, it would make sense for showrunners to make a deal with Cote de Pablo to have her reprise her role, but as time passes, that is becoming more unlikely.

Since so many fans were unhappy with the way Ziva was written off the show and her fate was uncertain, it seems as though the writers wanted to make sure that the viewers knew that Ziva was still alive. But why even bring her up, several seasons later, if she wasn’t going to have any sort of role in a future storyline? That’s the question on the minds of many fans today.

Interestingly, showrunner Steve Binder recently opened up about Ziva and what could happen.

“It’s such a great thread, I’d hate to leave it on the table. But like anything, we don’t just want to tease the tease. If we do pull at it, we’re going to have something interesting behind it, and not just keep doing the same beat over and over again. … I don’t want to say ‘the sky’s the limit,’ but given that she’s been gone for years, there’s a lot that could have happened that could be fodder for us, even if she’s not necessarily present,” he told TV Line last month.

Naturally, having Ziva back would be ideal for fans but it sounds like they could, at the very least, get some answers to the burning questions that they have held onto for years.

