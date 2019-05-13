Dance Moms 2019 Premiere Date: When Does the Show Return?

Dance Moms season 8 returns this summer on June 4, 2019, after more than a year off the air. Fans of the reality dance series are thrilled for the show’s return after the long hiatus between season 7 and 8.

Controversial choreographer Abby Lee Miller is back and announced via her Instagram that Dance Moms season 8 began filming in late January. It will premiere on Lifetime on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, and Miller has assured fans that they have plenty of drama, competition and dancing to look forward to this season.

The show took an extended hiatus while Miller served a prison sentence felony bankruptcy fraud from July 2017 to March 2018. Weeks after she was released and entered a halfway house, she underwent emergency spinal surgery and inevitably ended up fighting a rare form of cancer that’s left her in a wheelchair, according to Women’s Day.

“I need to get back to teaching, and I need to get back to screaming at kids,” she jokes in the show’s new trailer.

Unfortunately for tried-and-true fans of the original series, none of the OG dancers will appear on Dance Moms: Resurrection. Most have gone on to other things as they hit their teens, including Maddie Ziegler, who has booked several magazine covers since the show, and Chloe Lukasiak, who left to travel with her former teammates Kendall and Kahlani in a dance tour called “The Irreplaceables Tour,” according to Women’s Day. The new team of dancers this season will consist of a talented young boy and six new girls, by the looks of Miller’s Instagram account.

The new season will take place at the original Abby Lee Dance Center in Pittsburgh, PA, which will be a nice break from the last three years spent in Los Angeles. The show features a new name alongside the new dancers, and Miller explained why the name changed in the promo for the new season.

“There’s people that counted me out…” Miller tells the girls in the teaser trailer. “…thought I was finished, considered the ALDC dead. Well, I fought to be here, and you’ll have to fight too.”

Although viewers will see a group of new dancers during this season, former ALDC dancer JoJo Siwa may pop in every once in a while. Siwa kept in touch with Miller after she left the show, and Miller even posted a sweet photo of Siwa visiting her in the hospital while she was battling cancer, so expect to see the former dancer sometime this season.

Tune in Tuesday, June 4 to catch the season 8 premiere of Dance Moms: Resurrection, only on Lifetime.

