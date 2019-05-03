David & Annie, 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

90 Day Fiancé stars David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan appeared on the fifth season of the TLC series, and with Toborowsky struggling to afford the dowry he owed her parents for her hand in marriage, fans of the show have been wondering whether or not the two were able to get past the rocky start to their relationship and make things work.

According to Toborowsky’s Instagram page, the two are still together and strong as ever, and currently visiting her family in Thailand. In Touch Weekly reports that Toborowsky is actually teaching English as a second language in Louisville, Kentucky, and his wife is his star pupil.

“Annie and I met through a mutual friend in Thailand. She was just so sweet and she made me feel so young,” David revealed to In Touch. “After I proposed to Annie, we filed for the K1 visa so that we could get married in the USA, but first I had to pay a dowry to her parents,” David explained, noting that the total sum was between $23,000 to $25,000. “Coming back to the US, it’s been pretty tough,” he said.

Toborowsky and Suwan struggled throughout the first few months of their relationship. Not only did Toborowsky struggle to find work, the two didn’t have a place to live until a friend allowed them to stay in a refurbished fire house. Toborowsky’s friend later sold the place and stopped helping out financially, but he did give them an offer to live in the manager’s department of a storage facility.

“There were so many obstacles along the way. It has not been easy, but it is getting better,” Toborowsky said. “I am now working as a teacher at a university, teaching English as a second language. It’s kind of exciting, because my wife is one of my students.”

“David has been a good teacher,” Suwan gushed about her husband. “This class has helped a lot with my English.” She also revealed that she was “so proud” of Toborowsky and how far they’ve come since they first met at a karaoke bar in Thailand.

Toborowsky, 50, and Suwan, 26, are still struggling to get back on their feet, and Suwan was getting concerned about how long it was taking to receive her green card, but Toborowsky assured her that everything was going to work out. It appears that her visa was approved, as Toborowsky posted several pictures of the couple back in Thailand, visiting Suwan’s family and site seeing over the last few days.

Looking ahead, we’ll see Toborowsky sharing some big news with Suwan regarding her visa status on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? episodes 17 and 18, according to SoapDirt.

