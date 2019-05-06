David Eason Arrest Rumors: Teen Mom 2 Fans Want Him In Jail

David Eason was recently the subject of intense backlash after reports surfaced that he shot and killed his wife’s dog, Nugget. Despite intense demand that Eason be arrested and charged with animal cruelty, he has yet to be charged, although he is under investigation over the incident.

According to Radar Online, Public Information Officer Michele Tatum told Radar on Wednesday, May 1 that “no arrests were made.”

“Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the location but were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence,” the PIO said. “A deputy was dispatched to the residence this morning for follow up contact. The deputy made contact with the homeowner, Mr. Eason. The deputy confirmed that the occupants of this residence were okay. There was no evidence to substantiate further investigation.”

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Eason allegedly shot and killed Nugget after the dog “nipped” at the couple’s two-year-old daughter Ensley. Eason defended himself and his actions on his Instagram page (which has now been either deactivated or taken down), claiming it wasn’t the first time Nugget had “bit Ensley aggressively.”

Eason posted a video and a series of photos featuring their 2-year-old daughter on the social media site with the caption “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned the clip. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Fans of the MTV reality series Teen Mom 2 and animal lovers alike have been calling for Eason’s arrest following the incident. One Twitter user actually challenged Eason to an “old school fistfight” after hearing how Eason killed the 12 lb. French bulldog.

Someone tag dickbag David Eason pic.twitter.com/lVqLSdwj88 — C.Legit 5 (@Clegit5) May 5, 2019

Other fans were calling for his immediate arrest, claiming Eason is an abusive, violent man who poses a threat to society.

“I can 1000% say that David Eason is one of the biggest assholes ever! He def is the worst man JE has ever been with.. and that says a lot! He’s nothing but an abusive POS. He abuses women and children. He kills pets! Pls lock him up!!!” one user wrote.

Another said: “Hope David Eason is jailed for confirming he shot and killed their family French Bulldog. What a disgusting individual! I don’t care what their dog did, there’s rescue centres and options for rehoming. Dogs are so pure-hearted, and do not deserve us at all.”

Hope David Eason is jailed for confirming he shot and killed their family French Bulldog. What a disgusting individual! I don't care what their dog did, there's rescue centres and options for rehoming. Dogs are so pure-hearted, and do not deserve us at all. — Ashley James (@ashleyljames) May 1, 2019

How is David Eason not in fucking jail? This man is a safety hazard to CHILDREN. He’s a liability. He is a fucking lunatic. He needs mental evaluation. Not news articles about him shooting his dog. Why are the authorities giving him so much room to do the next crazy thing. — MacKenzie Ross (@2029g0ldier0ss) May 1, 2019

Another user posted the video that Eason originally uploaded to Instagram, showing Nugget “attacking” Ensley. The user noted that the dog looks visibly agitated, and instead of stepping in and separating the two, Eason just continued recording the incident.

“In the vid you see Ensley scaring Nugget by invading his space and instead of correcting her David encourages it. The dog only barks but #DavidEason thinks that’s grounds for death,” the user wrote.

#DogKillerDave admitted to shooting #JenelleEvans’ dog and posted a video he claims justifies it. In the vid you see Ensley scaring Nugget by invading his space and instead of correcting her David encourages it. The dog only barks but #DavidEason thinks that’s grounds for death. pic.twitter.com/Mwj70nuYuL — The Grace Report (@GraceReport) May 1, 2019

Others felt like Eason was waiting for a chance to hurt the dog, which is why he didn’t step in and separate the two before Nugget nipped at his daughter.

“It’s like u were waiting for a reason to kill the damn dog, why video tape that shit and think u will be able to justify killing an innocent animal,” another user wrote.

#DogKillerDave #DavidEason You’re a bitch… it’s like u were waiting for a reason to kill the damn dog, why video tape that shit and think u will be able to justify killing an innocent animal…You’re daughter didn’t know that the dog didn’t want to play but you did. You a bitch — shreesh sharma (@shreeshsharma14) May 1, 2019

The hashtag #JusticeForNugget has been trending on Twitter ever since news of the alleged shooting went viral. Thousands of fans have tagged MTV on Twitter, demanding they fire Evans from Teen Mom 2 if the reality star doesn’t leave him. MTV already fired Eason from the show last year after he posted a slew of homophobic tweets to someone he was arguing with online.

PETA also got involved, posting several updates on Twitter about domestic abuse and animal abuse going hand-in-hand, and how this wasn’t the first time Eason was involved in animal abuse (he was caught on camera violently dragging a pig by its legs last year).

David Eason has a long history of violent behavior, and was caught on camera dragging a pig by their legs. Domestic abusers commonly begin by harming animals. If he really did shoot Nugget, it's time to worry about the safety of the humans and remaining animals at the house. — PETA (@peta) May 1, 2019

There is a Change.org petition circulating, demanding Eason and Evans’ other dog, a pit bull, be removed from their home and placed elsewhere. Advertisers have started pulling ads from the Teen Mom 2 slot after the incident, including Greenies, a pet treat company, who wrote on Twitter that they “have zero tolerance for animal cruelty and can confirm our ads will no longer run during Teen Mom programming.”

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans’ Dog Scandal: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

