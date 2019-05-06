David Eason’s Baby Mama Olivia Leedham Signs Petition to Remove Dog from Eason’s Home

David Eason has been the subject of a lot of bad press lately, after news broke that he allegedly shot and killed the family dog, a French bulldog named Nugget. Eason is most notably known as the husband to Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, with whom he shares a daughter.

Eason is accused of killing the reality star’s dog Tuesday afternoon, according to Radar Online, who reports that a “frantic” call was made to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday afternoon.

According to Radar, Evans did not place the call; it was made by a person only described as a “male.” A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Eason allegedly shot and killed Nugget after the dog “nipped” at the couple’s two-year-old daughter Ensley. The insider claims Evans packed a bag and left the house because she “didn’t feel safe with David” in the wake of his actions and “is scared and terrified” of her husband. However, Evans has claimed that report was false, and that she didn’t flee their home.

TMZ reports that Eason is now under investigation for animal cruelty after the Attorney General’s Office received 138 complaints about the incident. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that they, along with the Columbus County Animal Control, have “initiated a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty. The investigation is ongoing.”

According to text messages sent by Evans following the incident, Eason was already facing jail time before he was being investigated for animal cruelty. According to TMZ, Eason was spotted at a North Carolina courtroom a few short days after he allegedly killed Eason’s dog because he owed $5,187 in back child support to his ex, Olivia Leedham, the mother of his 5-year-old son.

TMZ reports that he had a deadline of last Friday to pay up or possibly be held in contempt and go to jail. He showed up empty-handed, but the judge gave him a reprieve, and allowed him the chance to come up with the money in the next few hours. He reportedly paid the full amount owed later that day.

According to TMZ, Leedham claimed back in 2013, when she was 8 months pregnant with their son, that Eason shoved her on the ground and also left her in the middle of the road the month before, when she was 7 months pregnant. According to In Touch Weekly, Leedham also reportedly obtained a domestic violence restraining order against Eason around the same time.

Leedham is also concerned about the safety of Eason and Evans’ other dog, according to Yahoo. She recently signed and shared a Change.org petition urging Animal Control to remove the Pit Bull from their home. The 25-year-old mother of Eason’s son, Kaden, signed the petition and posted the link on her Facebook while saying, “Is [Eason] going to get away with KILLING an innocent animal?!” Yahoo reports.

According to Yahoo, Evans responded to Leedham’s petition post by lashing out at her husband’s ex, writing: “Olivia Leedham when’s the last time you went to AA?”

Eason defended himself and his actions on his Instagram page (which has now been either deactivated or taken down), claiming it wasn’t the first time Nugget had “bit Ensley aggressively.” Eason posted a video and a series of photos featuring their 2-year-old daughter on the social media site with the caption “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned the clip. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

It’s unclear at this time if Eason is facing charges, an arrest or any jail time due to the incident with the dog. Animal Control first needs to confirm the dog is dead, and verify Evans and Eason have possession of the dog’s corpse before any charges can be brought up, according to TMZ.

