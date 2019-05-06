DeskView on Shark Tank: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

DeskView is a mounted standing desk created by Jason Grohowski and Michael Bolos. The business partners will appear on Shark Tank, in the hopes that they can get an investor to help with manufacturing and inventory.

DeskView was launched in 2017, and provides a standing desk that’s easily transportable. Learn more about Grohowski and Bolos, their respective backgrounds, and how they plan on getting their product into office buildings throughout the country.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. DeskView Offers a Portable Standing Desk That Mounts on the Wall

DeskView’s standing desk is a portable work station that can be used anywhere. According to the official website, it is easy to install, and can be mounted on glass, metal, tile, or any smooth, non-porous surf. It can hold up to 40 pounds, and can stay mounted for months on end. There are various standing desk designs that are offered. Check them out below:

The Minimalist: A fresh solid white design that costs $235 with free shipping.

The Natural: A natural look that’s made out of sustainable material. It also costs $235.

The Baller: A clear, smooth design that costs $265.

DeskView’s standing desk is said to increase concentration, as well as improve core strength and spinal disk health. It also reduces eye strain and optimizes breathing when compared to those who work sitting down.

2. Grohowski Worked As a Real Estate Broker Before He Co-Founded DeskView

Grohowski is a graduate of Green Valley State University, and went on to work in commercial real estate for several years. He met Michael Bolos during his time in real estate, and the two bonded over the frustration of back pain while sitting at a computer all day. They immediately became interested in the health benefits of standing desks, which were scientifically proven to reduce obesity and decrease the risk of diabetes 2 and cardiovascular disease.

Grohowski and Bolos discovered that the only standing desks available were extremely pricey, however. Furthermore, they discovered that the available desks were not portable, and could not easily fit within their office environments. Then they hit upon the notion of using office windows. Given that windows are normally exposed, they could make use of both the space and the natural light coming from the window.

Grohowski and Bolos tinkered with prototypes, and within two years, they had the basic design for DeskView. “(It uses) suction cups. Literally just pull the lever, it pops off, and you can move it to wherever you want,” Grohowski told Wood TV. “We get that question quite a lot — people want to use it somewhere, take it down and put it up somewhere else, so they ask if you can install and uninstall. And so we made it super easy in order to do that.”

3. They Raised Over 250% of Their KickStarter Goal In 2017

Grohowski and Bolos launched a KickStarter campaign for DeskView in 2017, and the product quickly took off, raising over 250% of its original goal. The total amount raised was $65,715. “DeskView in general is a standing desk. Its work surface is 14 inches deep by 24 inches wide, so it’s the perfect amount of space to fit a 15-inch plus laptop and your coffee, your phone,” Grohowski said.

“Everything you need to get your work done during the day. The best thing about it is it saves so much space,” he added. “Either if you are in an apartment or if you are in an office space, you have glass. Even right over here next to me, there is a glass-back whiteboard. It can work on that as well.”

Grohowski also said that the DeskView standing desk is a great purchase because of how lightweight it is. “It really frees up your environment and gives you the option to have a standing desk to realize the health and wellness benefits of standing up and working upright with good posture and increasing productivity,” he explained.

4. Bolos Believes That DeskView Is the Future of Office Furniture

Prior to creating the design for the DeskView standing desk, Bolos worked in law. “I’m an attorney by background. I was practicing law for a while and I switched offices when I changed law firms,” he told Office Space Software. “The new office had beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows in downtown Chicago with a gorgeous city skyline. My desk itself, however, is mounted to a wall and has cabinets all over because we always store a lot of files.”

Bolos also said that DeskView have made custom units for schools. “One of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country has asked us to design a larger custom set of DeskViews for them that we’re working on,” he revealed. “We do custom desks for corporate clients who need certain sizes. We plan to come out with some different designs that can accomodate more unique window and glass arrangements as well as different colored tops for people.”

Bolos believes that DeskView is the future of office furniture. “If you look at the evolution of the office, you started with a big desk, big phones, big computers and big monitors,” he explained. “Everything began shrinking after that. Our phones got smaller — we’re on cell phones now. DeskView takes this evolution to the next level, giving you a minimalist, portable standing desk.”

5. Grohowski Said That Being on ‘Shark Tank’ Was an ‘Incredible Experience’

Grohowski told Wood TV that the company has sold units to over 60 countries worldwide. Most of them have been sold through social media pr word-of-mouth. About 70% of their customers are consumers, while the the other 30% coming from business owners.

That said, he and Bolos are eager to see what teaming up with a Shark Tank investor can do for their company. He also said that regardless of the outcome, their appearance on the series will do great things for their exposure.

“(It was) incredible, the most incredible experience. We’re so excited,” he said, when asked about the taping. “The amount of exposure you get from something like Shark Tank is just, is a dream come true for any business owner, to have your product on there to really get it in front of millions of viewers.”