Is Dexter Roberts on ‘American Idol’ or ‘The Voice’?

Dexter Roberts is a familiar face for reality singing competition fans. Not only was he a finalist on Season 13 of American Idol, but the 27-year-old is currently a finalist on The Voice. So, the short answer? He was on both reality singing competitions.

Roberts hails from Fayette, Alabama, and began touring nationwide in his early 20s. According to NBC, he, unfortunately, contracted Rocky Mountain spotted fever from a tick while turkey hunting and became horribly ill.

In his interview video for The Voice, Roberts explains, “I was hunting with some friends in Kentucky and I got real sick. Bad headaches, couldn’t eat nothing, couldn’t drink much. I went all over the United States to different doctors and couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me… I just didn’t feel like playing any music. That was something that I loved to do and I didn’t even have the energy to do it.”

After recovering, he moved to Nashville to land a record deal, but the label went under a year later. With the label, First Launch Records, he released his first EP, “Dream About Me”. Now, he’s determined more now than ever to make a name for himself as a singer on The Voice.

Dexter tells viewers at home, “My dream is to be out there playing all the time and being on the radio… So, I want to give this another shot.”

As Country Living points out, the fact that Roberts was on American Idol has rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Ummm this guy (Dexter Roberts) was already in the Top 7 of American Idol a few years ago. We don't need another Sundance. #TheVoice — Stefanie (@vmarshmallow) March 5, 2019

However, the outlet goes on to note that Dexter’s past on Idol does not break any eligibility requirements for The Voice. NBC confirmed to CountryLiving.com that there are no rules against it.

Both judges Kelly and Adam are without artists in this week’s finale, meaning the winning title will go to either John Legend or Blake Shelton. If Blake wins, that will count as his seventh victory on The Voice. Dexter Roberts will be competing tonight against Maelyn Jarmon, Andrew Seveener, and Gyth Rigdon.

According to a recent poll by GoldDerby, Maelyn Jarmon raked in 53% of audiences vote in their poll, making her the frontrunner this season. She’s followed by Gyth Rigdon with 33% of the vote, and Dexter Roberts with 10% of the vote. Andrew Sevener pulled in just 4% of the vote in GoldDerby’s poll.

Be sure to tune into the finale of The Voice starting tonight on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.