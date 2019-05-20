Dexter Roberts: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

If The Voice Top 4 finalist Dexter Roberts looks and sounds familiar, it’s because the singer was previously a finalist on Season 13 of FOX’s American Idol. There are no rules saying that a singer can’t compete on both shows, and that’s a good thing for the 25-year-old from Fayette, Alabama, because he’s the favorite to be named champion on NBC’s Emmy Award winning competition series.

Coached by Blake Shelton, Roberts is a self-taught musician that has been a front-runner ever since the Blind Auditions, when he got all four judges, including John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine to swing their chairs around while he sang Randy Houser’s “Like a Cowboy.”

Roberts is not married, but he’s incredibly close with his family and loves spending time outdoors hunting. And while the country singer is excited about his success on Season 16 of The Voice, he doesn’t see the finale as a make-it or break-it moment of his career, or for any of his fellow contestants, Gyth Rigdon, Maelyn Jarmin, and Andrew Sevener. “If I don’t win,” he said. “I am going to hit the ground running right after that. I am going to keep on going and not let anything hold me back. I will keep going for it and I think everyone here should do that, too.”

Here’s what you need to know about Dexter Roberts…

1. He Finished in 7th Place While Competing on ‘American Idol’



This isn’t Roberts’ first rodeo competing on a live national TV show, nor is it his first time being successful on one. In 2014, during Season 13 of American Idol, he made through to the Top 10, but his name wasn’t called as host Ryan Seacrest announced the Top 6 moving on in in the competition.

2. Dexter Only Went on ‘The Voice’ to Join Team Blake



While Dexter’s Blind Audition earned him the right to pick from any four of the show’s judges to be his coach, it was never a question in his mind that he would go with Blake Shelton if the opportunity presented itself.

“I have always looked up to Blake and he does the same kind of stuff,” Dexter said to Parade of their similar music styles. But they have much more in common than just country music, which was part of the pull toward Team Blake. “He loves to hunt and he loves to fish and be outdoors. If he didn’t [turn], I would have gone with Kelly, but since Blake turned around, 100 percent, I was going to go with him.”

3. Dexter Roberts is A Single Man

The 27-year-old budding country music star has grown up and matured a lot since his days on American Idol, however, Roberts is not yet a married man. It’s hard to believe that this southern gentleman, who’s photos on Instagram of him hanging out with his niece and nephew would make anyone’s heart melt, is still single.

4. Even Though it Nearly Killed Him, Dexter Loves Hunting

It’s not even question as to what Dexter’s second favorite passion is in life, as nearly every other photo he posts on social media is of him hunting, hunting with family, or hunting alongside his dog. Being an outdoorsman must run in the family’s blood, even his grandmother is a successful hunter.

His love for hunting also delivered Dexter the biggest setback in his musical career. While on tour with American Idol in 2014 he got Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a disease spread through a bite of an infected tick, which left untreated, can lead to death according to John Hopkins’ Medicine.

Noted by TV Guide, Dexter explained his departure from the Idol tour in a since deleted Facebook post, “I found several ticks on me throughout the four-day hunt, but that is nothing unusual for turkey hunting. Shortly after theAmerican Idol tour started, I started having serve headaches, chest pains and muscle weakness on my left side, along with tremendous abdominal issues and shortness of breath. The medical facilities, while on tour, were unable to make a diagnosis. After my return home from the tour I found myself, once again, back at a hospital emergency room, where the doctor discovered a rash in my head from the tick bite.

5. He Has a Special Relationship With Super Fan Abby Drummond

Dexter is grateful for all of his fans, but he has gone above and beyond for Abby Drummond, who’s known to be his biggest fan of all time. While she may be constrained to a wheelchair, Abby still made it to her prom in 2018, and with Dexter as her date. He captioned the photo, “Thanks for letting me be one of your prom dates last night Miss @abby_drummond17 you looked so pretty!” with a whole slew of heart-eyed emojis.

Since Dexter stepped in as Abby’s prom date, it appears she has since found love with man in her Instagram profile picture. And maybe after Dexter wins The Voice, he will too.

