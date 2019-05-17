How to Stream & Download DJ Khaled’s ‘Father of Asahd’

DJ Khaled is set to release his 11th studio album tonight. The album is titled Father of Asahd, and will be the hitmaker’s first new release since 2017’s Grateful. It was preceded by several promo singles, including “Top Off”, featuring Jay-Z, Beyonce and Future; and “No Brainer” featuring Justin Beiber, Quavo and Chance The Rapper.
Father of Asahd will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (May 16) or midnight ET on Friday (May 17) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
While DJ Khaled has yet to release the official tracklist, Father of Asahd is set to be a star-studded affair. Artists who are confirmed to appear include the aforementioned Jay-Z and Beyonce, as well as Cardi B, Demi Lovato and Chance The Rapper. Khaled also said that Nipsey Hussle will be making a posthumous appearance on the track “Higher” alongside John Legend.
Khaled recently talked to Beats 1 Radio about working with Hussle and what the recording process was like. “So I play him the record I want him on. So I play him the beat, and we just vibe. I’m vibing, and I see him thinking, right?,” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘Yo, this special. This that big boy rap, this special,'” Khaled recalled. “I told him I want to put a big boy singer on the hook. So I gave him his space, walked out. Came back in, he’s writing, boom!”
Khaled said that he’s immensely proud of the track, and feels that it has a chance to snag an award at the next Grammys. “I even told him, ‘We’re going to win a Grammy.’ Because that’s how I feel about my album,” he added. “I really feel like not only is this my biggest, this is very special.”
Khaled also let slip that he filmed a music video with Hussle prior to his death. “We on this rooftop. Man, the energy was so beautiful,” he revealed. “It’s been hard for me to watch the video, and listen to the song, but also, it’s very beautiful. When you see it, and hear it, you’re going to understand what I’m saying. It’s very beautiful because long live Nipsey Hussle. The Marathon Continues.”