Doris Day Dead at 97

Golden Age of Hollywood star Doris Day has died at age 97. In the popular culture of post-war America, Day represented a “wholesome optimism;” the bright and sunny girl-next-door.

She made nearly 40 films and was among the most popular singers of her generation.

Day died in her home in Carmel Valley, California just weeks after her 97th birthday. Otherwise healthy, she had recently contracted a serious case of pneumonia, according to her foundation.

Born Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff in 1922, Day was a singer, actress, and animal advocacy activist. She began her decades-long career as singing with a 1939 big band. Her first hit was “Sentimental Journey” in 1945 with Les Brown & His Band of Renown.

Her singing career lasted decades and her film career, which began in 1948 started during the Classical Hollywood Film era.

Day Made 39 Films, Many With Hollywood Legends

Day starred in scores of successful and award-winning films including Calamity Jane in 1953 and Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much in 1956 with James Stewart.

But it was her romantic comedy films with leading men like Rock Hudson, James Garner, Tony Randall, Clark Gable, Cary Grant, and Rod Taylor that made her wildly popular in the 1950s and early 1960s. Pillow Talk and Send Me No Flowers among them.

Day’s Songs Are Woven Into the Fabric of America & Some Recently Discovered Worldwide

The 2011 release of “My Heart,” a compilation of songs never before released, went to No. 1 in the United Kingdom.

Day’s “You, My Love” duet with Frank Sinatra in the 1954 film Young at Heart was a popular music hit, not unlike many of the songs she sang in films including “Tea For Two” the title song for the movie, and “I’m Not at All in Love,” from the Pajama Game.

Among her most popular and enduring songs was “Que Sera, Sera,” which she sang in Hitchcock’s thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much.

Day Hosted ‘The Doris Day Show’ in the Late 1960s Into the Early 1970s

Day won myriad awards including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Legend Award from the Society of Singers, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress, and was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in motion pictures.

In 2004, President George W. Bush awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Day Was a Lifelong Animal Lover & Advocate for Animal Rights

A life-long animal lover and advocate, Day founded the The Doris Day Animal Foundation in 1978 to “help animals and the people who love them.”

