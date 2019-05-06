Doughp on Shark Tank: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Doughp is a cookie dough company owned by Kelsey Witherow. She will appear on Shark Tank to pitch her company, in the hopes that an investor will help her expand her reach and get Doughp into grocery chains.

Doughp was launched in 2017, and offers a wide range of healthy cookie dough flavors. Learn more about Witherow, her background, and how she plans on getting Doughp into stores throughout the country.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Doughp Offers ‘Legit Cookie Dough’ That Contains No Eggs & Is Vegan

Doughp cookie dough is a vegan product that doesn’t contain eggs. You can eat it raw of bake it into cookies, and it comes in a multitude of flavors. “Ingredient labels can be seriously nauseating,” their website states. “Preservatives & funky chemicals you legit have never heard of. That’s whack. All of our cookie dough flavors start from one amazing homemade recipe that’s got just seven natural ingredients that you can actually pronounce.”

Check them out below:

Ride or Die: A classic chocolate chip cookie dough

Cinnamood: A combination of cinnamon and white chocolate snickerdoodle dough

Basic Bae: A confetti dough filled with rainbow sprinkles

Cookie Monsta: A blue cookies & cream dough in honor of the Sesame Street character Cookie Monster.

Each flavor can be purchased online at Goldbelly. They are sold in packs of six, and currently cost $55. Doughp also sells merchandise like t-shirts with different cookie puns and specialty spoons made out of silicon.

2. Witherow Spent a Decade As a Tech Marketer Before Creating Doughp

Witherow previously worked as a product marketing engineer at Intel. She had financial security at Intel, as reports that she mad six figures, but she found herself at a crossroads after a decade. “While I spent (and enjoyed!) a decade in high-tech product marketing before starting Doughp, my one true love is dessert,” Witherow said on the Doughp website.

“Unfortunately, I’d lost my love of baking for a number of years. I was sort of coasting through life; killing it at school and with my corporate job,” she continued. “It’s a toss-up if I like baking more or watching other people enjoy what I make! To put your heart into something, truly enjoy doing it, and see others light up with their first bite – there’s nothing more rewarding than that.”

Witherow went on to tell ABC that cooking gave her an invigorated sense of purpose. “With all the pressure I put on myself through those years, it was inevitable something else was going to break,” she recalled. “I was just alive in the kitchen. The precision and focus is exactly what I needed and it was really cathartic for me to create something and be giving it to someone.”

3. Witherow Has Said That Doughp Helps Her Maintain Her Sobriety

Witherow has been forthright about her struggles with alcohol addiction, and how her career with Doughp has helped remedy it. “I was sort of coasting through life; killing it at school and with my corporate job – but in my personal life I was struggling with addiction,” she wrote. “My issues with alcohol started in high school and ballooned during my years in college. I passed it off, as many do, to just crazy college times and that I’d get the hang of it as I got older.”

Her addiction came to a head when she took a business trip to Barcelona. She told the Ascent that she woke up in a hotel room without any recollection of how she got there, only to discover that her boyfriend broke up with her the night before and co-workers were worried for her safety. “My relationship with alcohol was unhealthy and to still have so many nights into my mid-twenties where I’d wake up terribly embarrassed, confused, and with just partial memories from the night before,” she recalled. “I knew it was time to call it quits. I wanted to be the best version of myself, all the time.”

Witherow got sober in 2015, and went about launching Doughp as a kiosk in the Bay Area. “I wanted to build a dessert shop that had those Bay Area vibes and was full of pop culture references and ridiculous sayings my friends & I use,” she said.

4. Doughp Launched a Platform Called ‘Dough 4 Hope’ to Help Those With Addiction

Witherow uses Doughp as a platform to encourage her customers to have a conversation about depression and various forms of addiction. “I launched the #Doughp4Hope initiative with the company to raise more awareness about mental health and addiction,” she told ABC. “I think we live in a world where we feel like have to be alright all the time it’s okay to not be okay In our storefronts.”

“I wanted to create a place where people feel safe to engage and have this opportunity to have raw interaction and a conversation,” she continued. “We also have mental health certification for all our staff.” Witherow often gets messages from customers who have gone through similar struggles. “I just got this message this morning: There are days I feel like giving up on this journey and returning to drinking,” she read. “I was in my home office and have the TV on and heard your story and I paused and had to rewind. Congrats. You are awesome.”

Doughp has also partnered with the Bread Project, which is a nonprofit kitchen in Berkeley that provides work for marginalized East Bay residents. They helped her with dough production, and are Doughp’s second biggest partner behind the San Francisco Soup Company.

5. Witherow Wants a ‘Shark Tank’ Investor to Expand Her Retail Footprint

Witherow currently has Doughp locations in San Francisco and Las Vegas, but she wants to expand her retail footprint with more kiosks. Shark Tank Blog also speculates that she wan

Whether or not she gets a Shark Tank deal, however, Witherow told ABC that she’s thankful for the success that Doughp has already seen. She also said that she wants to inspire others who have gone through similar struggles with addiction. “You can do it. You can turn your life around and be whatever the heck you want to be,” she stated.