Drake Bell Drags New ‘All That’ Reboot: ‘The Worst Thing I’ve Seen’

On Friday, former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell, 32, took to Instagram to absolutely drag the new cast of the All That reboot, which premieres on June 15.

Above photos of the new cast members, Reece Caddell, Chinguun Sergelen, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Kate Godfrey, Ryan Alessi, and Lex Lumpkin, who are all between the ages of 12 and 15, Bell wrote, “This is LITERALLY THE WORST THING IVE SEEN IN a loooong time!!! I’m confused is this written or is this their ‘IMPROV’ he rhymes Joking with Joking like four times…”

In the subsequent part of his video story Drake added, “You should probably wait until the audience says your funny before saying ‘I’m Funny.'”

Why the hate, Drake? This show is far from tailored to his demographic, and also, who takes down a bunch of middle school kids just starting out their career? The show, which is executive produced by former cast members, Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, 41, and Kel Mitchell, 40, the reboot will also feature appearances by alums Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg.

“For us to see the new kids going through what we went through and experiencing the beginning and know what’s to come for them — it’s so cool to see their faces experiencing it all,” Mitchell told People. “I’m excited that I’m there to give advice. God made me ready for this.”

Bell, who starred on the All That spinoff, The Amanda Show, from 1999 to 2002, and then went on to star Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh alongside Josh Peck from 2004 to 2007, obviously feels a little differently than Mitchell. Maybe he’s bummed that things haven’t progressed with a reboot of Drake & Josh, which he spoke excitedly about in March.

“We’re working on something,” Bell said. “I’m excited. I think we have a great idea. [The show] is going to be way more creative, way cooler than just you know the college years or something like that. We knew that if we were ever going to come back, it’s got to be something cool. I’m excited to see what the fans think.”

While Bell mentioned that he and Peck were pitching their idea out to numerous networks, thus far, there hasn’t been any new production updates.

