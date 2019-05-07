Drake, DJ Khaled, Jay-Z Sampling This Record Stunned Rapper, Too $hort

Too $hort has been rapping longer than some of us have been alive. Heck, he may even be old enough to be your granddaddy!

Oakland to the core, Too $hort brought you hits like: The Ghetto, Freaky Tales, Blowjob Betty, I’m A Player, Gettin’ It and Way Too Real.

But, the hit that keeps the club jumping is Too $hort’s Blow The Whistle.

The beginning of the song is intoxicating:

‘I go on and on. Can’t understand how I last so long. I must have super powers. Rap two hundred twenty five thousand hours. Get it calculated do the math. I made a thousand songs that made you move your ass.’

Sound familiar?

That was also Drake’s opening line in For Free, his single on DJ Khaled’s Major Key album.

Jay-Z also sampled that in his remake in 2008 when he let the world know that Oakland was like Brooklyn.

Some may think that Too $hort may have taken offense to both Drizzy and Hov borrowing his lines. $hort has no qualms about it.

“So Blow the Whistle has been tapped into twice by other artists; one was Jay-Z and one was Drake,” Too $hort told me in part 2 of our interview on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“How would you feel about that sh*t? You know what I mean?”

“Its nothing ill about it. There is nothing. I hear Drake’s song I hear that song so much a lot times I hear it, it’s followed by Blow the Whistle. It proceeds Drake’s song they play a little bit of Blow The Whistle and they play Drake in or the other way around. But it gave me all new fans and it gave my song more life and it also took a classic line; ‘And I go on and on and I can’t understand how it last so long,’ Just the first alert he took it and immortalized it. So that’s now a major part. Two hit records and it’s in people’s brains. I wrote those words; it’s on their brain forever.”

Not only did Too $hort discuss his happiness for Jay-Z and Drake carrying on the ‘Blow The Whistle’ tradition, he also discussed how his version became a smash hit.

Apparently, Lil Jon was contracted to produce half of Too $hort’s album and was looking to recapture an ‘old school Too $hort sound.’

Too $hort says that Lil Jon stressed the importance of both the artist and the producer sitting in the studio and make the beats because it would create an authentic feel. He took heed:

“He was saying something along the lines of, ‘I want to make a record that sounds like we found an old Too $hort record that we broke out of the vault and released a lost song.”

That’s where the two went to work and created magic: