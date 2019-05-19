Elizabeth Potthast’s Father & Mother: Who Are Her Parents?

Elizabeth Potthast’s husband Andrei Castravet has had a strained relationship with his wife’s family ever since he first traveled to the U.S. with his soon-to-be bride. Potthast’s father already pushed Castravet buttons during last week’s episode, and according to the synopsis for tonight’s episode, Potthast goes behind her husband’s back to talk to her dad.

For those who need a quick recap, Castravet and Potthast captivated audiences during the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé, and have continued to do so long after the season ended. After chatting on a dating app, the reality star, 28, met Castravet while visiting Dublin in 2016. At the time, the Moldova-native, 32, worked as a bouncer, according to In Touch Weekly. Their relationship quickly blossomed following their meeting, and Castravet decided to move to Florida to be with Potthast.

The couple ran into some issues upon returning to Florida. Castravet had a rocky, strenuous relationship with Potthast’s family, who didn’t trust Castravet when Potthast first brought him back to America. Potthast’s friends and relatives had their doubts about the relationship, especially when Potthast said her man “likes his woman to be a bit more conservative,” and their less-than-welcoming demeanor put a strain on their relationship.

According to In Touch, Potthast’s family and friends were very protective over her and were concerned Castravet might just be using her to get his U.S. visa. The issues with Potthast’s family has elevated issues between Potthast and Castravet ever since they settled in Florida. Potthast has admitted that Castravet has a short temper and sometimes makes “rash decisions.”

Castravet has still not found consistent work in the U.S., which also put a strain on both his relationship with his wife and his father-in-law, Chuck. According to In Touch Weekly, her father was concerned for Potthast, and worried that Castravet would not be able to provide financially as a husband for his daughter or a father to his granddaughter because Andrei didn’t have any skills that he could use to find work in America. He also didn’t understand how the couple could be planning a second wedding in Moldova with a $15,000 budget if Castravet wasn’t working.

Chuck voiced his concerns to the cameras, stating “It doesn’t really fit in with what they’re trying to do right now, which is get on their feet financially, him get a job, and get ahead of their bills. To me, it’s not necessary to have a wedding when you’re in the situation that they’re in now.”

Her father was also not thrilled to hear about her pregnancy, saying “I was really shocked with Elizabeth told me she was pregnant,” Chuck said during a clip of last week’s episode, shared by PEOPLE. “You could have knocked me over with a feather. Just because he came over here, got married, and then knocked up my daughter without any plan in place to support her. I just think that’s irresponsible.”

Potthast’s family hasn’t let up on Castravet about his financial situation, which has caused an even bigger rift between Potthast and the rest of her family. She recently went head-to-head with her sisters about Castravet, especially after the two of them announced that they were planning a second wedding. During an earlier episode of the show, Potthast’s sister Jen drilled Castravet on how they were going to come up with $15 thousand when he hadn’t received his work permit yet, causing him to snap at her and Potthast’s mother to step between them.

So far, it doesn’t look like Castravet is making a good impression on her family, and it seems like Potthast’s family continues to be skeptical of the Moldovan-native. Tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch Potthast “sneaking” behind Castravet’s back to speak with her father, and the subsequent fallout of her actions.

