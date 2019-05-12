Elizabeth Potthast’s Father on 90 Day Fiancé

Elizabeth Potthast’s father pushes her husband Andrei Castravet too far tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, according to the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of the hit TLC series.

Castravet and Potthast captivated audiences during the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé, and have continued to do so long after the season ended. After chatting on a dating app, the reality star, 28, met Castravet while visiting Dublin in 2016. At the time, the Moldova-native, 32, worked as a bouncer, according to In Touch Weekly. Their relationship quickly blossomed following their meeting, and Castravet decided to move to Florida to be with Potthast.

The couple has had a rocky, strenuous relationship with Potthast’s family, who didn’t trust Castravet when Potthast first brought him back to America. Potthast’s friends and relatives had their doubts about the relationship, especially when Potthast said her man “likes his woman to be a bit more conservative,” and their less-than-welcoming demeanor put a strain on their relationship.

According to In Touch, Potthast’s family and friends were very protective over her and were concerned Castravet might be using her to get his U.S. visa. At one point, Castravet even threatened to leave his wife, according to SoapDirt, telling Potthast “I’m moving out and I don’t need you.” Potthast has admitted that Castravet has a short temper and sometimes makes “rash decisions.”

Castravet has still not found consistent work in the U.S., which has put a strain on both his relationship with his wife and his father-in-law. According to In Touch Weekly, her father was concerned for Potthast, and worried that Castravet would not be able to provide financially as a husband for his daughter or a father to his granddaughter because Andrei didn’t have any skills that he could use to find work in America. He also didn’t understand how the couple could be planning a second wedding in Moldova with a $15,000 budget if Castravet wasn’t working.

Potthast’s father voiced his concerns to the cameras, stating “It doesn’t really fit in with what they’re trying to do right now, which is get on their feet financially, him get a job, and get ahead of their bills. To me, it’s not necessary to have a wedding when you’re in the situation that they’re in now.”

In tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Potthast breaks the news of her pregnancy to her father, who is immediately concerned that the couple aren’t financially stable enough to support a newborn.

“I was really shocked with Elizabeth told me she was pregnant,” he says in a clip of tonight’s episode (see above) that was shared by PEOPLE. “You could have knocked me over with a feather. Just because he came over here, got married, and then knocked up my daughter without any plan in place to support her. I just think that’s irresponsible.”

Her father questions if they will be able to take care of a child, considering they never followed through with their promise of maintaining the house that he is letting his daughter and her husband live in for free.

“You guys came to me and said, ‘Hey, we need help, we don’t like being in an apartment, we have two big dogs. You have this house right down the street with a fenced-in yard, can we move in? And oh by the way, we can’t afford to pay rent. Do you mind if we live there for free?’ ” he recalls. “I said, ‘Absolutely, but here’s my condition: take care of the property as if it were your own.’ “

Her father argues with Potthast about not being able to afford a lawnmower to cut the grass at their home, which leads her dad to feel like they are taking advantage of his generosity. “I feel like they’re completely taking me for granted,” he says. “That’s really disappointing.”

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, only on TLC.

