Eric Chien: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Magician Eric Chien is a contestant on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent. The season premieres on May 28 on NBC.

Chien is a 22-year-old magician from Taiwan, and based on his track record he could be one to watch this season. Chien took home the 2018 Close Up Magic Grand Prix from the FISM (International Federation of Magic Societies) Magic World Championships in South Korea. Plus, he was the winner of the third season of Asia’s Got Talent.

Chien specializes in performing close-up magic tricks, an illusion style that includes card tricks, coin tricks, or tricks involving other small objects. In close up magic, the audience is generally no more than 10 feet away from the performer.

1. He Moved to America When He Was Four Years Old

Eric Chien was born in Tai Pei, Taiwan, and his family brought him to America when he was four years old. On Asia’s Got Talent, Chien opened up about the challenges he faced as a child in the U.S.

“I was the only Asian in school,” he said. “It was really tough for me. I would get beat up in school, then I would transfer to another school I think four or five times.”

2. Chien Has Been Doing Magic Since He Was 16

The highly skilled magician has been doing magic since he was 16, which was just six years ago. He explained that as a shy child who moved around a lot, making friends was hard for him. “When I started performing close up magic, it became a really good way to make friends again. When I’m performing on stage, I feel more confident in myself and more relaxed.”

Chien shares his illusions on his YouTube channel where his videos have been viewed over 5 million times.

3. Chien Creates Props for His Own Tricks and for Other Magicians

On Asia’s Got Talent, Chien shared that he wasn’t always as comfortable performing on stage, and that he had previously worked as a consultant for other magicians. “When I started fiddling with magic back in high school, I loved creating my own tricks. That got me a job as a magic consultant, creating materials for magicians.” He said.

“It’s a great job but the urge to perform on stage got stronger as time went by, so for the past few years I started inventing materials for myself,” Chien revealed.

Chien also has a series of instructional DVDs and downloads available on Vanishing Inc. In the videos, he teaches how to do coin tricks, card tricks, and more.

4. He Described Winning the 2018 Magic World Championships as the Happiest Day of His Life

In an interview conducted by fellow magician Ryan Hayashi, Chien said he was so nervous before the FISM Magic World Championships that he could barely eat or sleep for five days. “After I was done,” he admitted, “I did cry a little because it was really emotional, because it’s my first time competing on such a big stage.” You can watch the full interview below:

When Chien shared the video of his winning trick on YouTube, he wrote, “This is the happiest and most emotional day of my life. I cried the moment they said my name, I just couldn’t contain the joy. I really want to thank everyone for the support, I love you guys. I am the first Asian to win a Close up Grand Prix.”

5. Chien Was Suprised He Won ‘Asia’s Got Talent’ Season 3

The shy magician confessed on camera that he was surprised to win Asia’s Got Talent. He said, “I was really surprised that I got into the top two, because I doubted myself. I don’t know why I keep doubting myself, but I shouldn’t.”

He continued, “For my whole life basically, I doubted myself for everything that I do. Winning this gave me so much confidence in myself now.”