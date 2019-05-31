Eric & Leida, 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are surprisingly still together and stronger than ever, despite a few bumps in the road along the way.

Things haven’t been easy along the way to Leida’s life in America however; along with coming to the states and living a less extravagant lifestyle than what she was used to in Indonesia, Leida also ran into some problems with Eric’s daughter Tasha, who is only a few years younger than Leida herself and often butted heads with her new “monster” in-law.

Leida and Eric’s daughter Tasha have been embroiled in a heated feud since Leida first ventured to Wisconsin. After Leida arrived in the U.S., Eric kicked his “messy” daughter Tasha out of the house, and has stood by his decision to do so. “All I said was I have nothing to say until I get an apology,” he said. “Until she learns there are consequences for her choices and actions.”

Unfortunately, this feud is still ongoing, and has led to an estrangement between Eric and Tasha. “We don’t have one anymore,” Tasha responded when asked about her current relationship with her dad on part two of the reunion special. “He completely disassociated himself from me.”

Not only did Leida take out a four-year restraining order on Tasha, Tasha and Leida still throw jabs at each other off cameras too, and have called each other out on social media several times to exchange insults. Tasha recently posted a graphic on her Instagram stories stating: “Stop acting like you’re the victim Leida, you’re not. If you were ‘bullied’ it’s because *you* were the bully first. It is not TLC’s editing at fault. It’s you. Just stop.”

Tasha has also reportedly chosen to completely disown her family, according to Distractify, writing: “I’m finished with this. They are no family of mine. Yes, that’s right, you read correctly, and I don’t care anymore. Stop pretending you love me. No one is falling for it.”

Despite the family drama, the former Miss Indonesia and father of three have been able to overcome most of their challenges and appear to still be going strong. For those who need a refresher, Eric, 40, met Leida, 29, via a persona ad on an international website. The two started video chatting and Eric eventually traveled to meet Leida, who lived with her parents in a wealthy neighborhood in Indonesia. Eric proposed just two days after the couple met in person.