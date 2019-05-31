Do Eric Rosenbrook & Leida Margaretha of ’90 Day Fiance’ Have Jobs?

While 90 Day Fiance stars Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha are still together and married, the drama surrounding their relationship, which was featured on Season 6 of the popular TLC series, especially, continues to run high, and the ongoing legal issues Rosenbrook’s eldest daughter, Tasha, is having an effect the couple’s work life.

Before canceling his Instagram account after public scrutiny of his marriage became too much, Eric posted videos from his job working in the aviation maintenance field. On social media, he shared stories of himself flying airplanes around the Wisconsin skies while adjusting the flight’s system mechanics. While he lives in Baraboo, Eric commutes to Madison for work, and his tense relationship with his 20-year-old daughter recently got him in trouble at the office.

Eric helped his wife Leida filed a restraining order against Tasha in order to get her to stop talking bad about his wife online, and while a judge granted them a four year injunction, that didn’t stop his daughter from doing an interview on the popular You Tube series, Auntie’s Advice, a popular vlog show, and 90 Day Fiance fan account. According to Soap Dirt, Rosenbrook was reprimanded at work for attacking YouTuber Auntie’s Advice, with what’s known as doxxing, in which he called Auntie’s workplace with the intent of getting her fired.

As for Leida, the 31-year-old comes from a wealthy family in Jakarta, Indonesia. The former pageant queen, she was a Miss Indonesia finalist, worked as a model and actress before coming to American to marry Rosenbrook. “I never planned to do that here,” Leida told Baraboo News Republic. “I just want to live here.”

Currently, in addition to being a mom to her son, Allesso, from a previous relationship, and step mom to Eric’s younger daughter Jennica, she’s making money as an influencer on Instagram. With over 100,000 followers, she is a brand ambassador for numerous companies such as Hot Topic, J. Louise Creations, Nadine West Style, 310 nutrition, and Smokonow. Leida also start her own line of shoes called AYA.CO, which are available for purchase here.

