How Long Has Erika ‘Jayne’ Girardi Been Married to Her Husband?

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are well aware that Erika Giardi is married to Tom Girardi, but how long have the pair been married?

Erika and Tom have been married since 1999, bringing them to 20 years of marriage. She is Tom’s third wife.

In her memoir, Pretty Mess, Erika discusses their engagement, writing,”After our engagement, Tom said, ‘Listen, I’ll buy you anything you want. I don’t care what it is. You name it. But I’m not wearing a wedding band. I never have, I never will. I don’t like it. It’s uncomfortable. Please don’t ask me to.'”

According to Bravo TV, the duo did not sign a prenup before marrying.

This season, Tom has mostly stayed out of the RHOBH spotlight, and fans are curious if it has to do with his recent lawsuit. In an interview with ET, Erika explained that the show is not his first priority. “Tom is a lawyer… He has his own firm, he has his own clients and so, that is his first responsibility.”

She goes on to detail why she hasn’t brought up her husband’s legal issues on the series– Tom has been sued by a finance group “over a dispute involving a $15 million loan,” according to ET Online, but Erika has no intentions of bringing up those issues on TV. “You can’t show those things on television, simple as that,” Erika explains. “You can’t show legal issues on TV. You can show trials. We’re not in trial!”

Tom is a founding partner at Girardi & Keese, a downtown LA law firm. His bio on the company’s website reads, “Widely regarded by his peers as one of the nation’s top trial lawyers and with nearly fifty years of experience representing victims, Thomas V. Girardi has obtained numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements, handling claims involving wrongful death, commercial litigation, products liability, bad faith insurance, and toxic torts.” The website goes on to state that he was inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame in 2003, and is a member of the Board of Directors and former President of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers.

With her son from her first marriage, Erika has one son named Tommy, who is about 27 and works as a police officer. Will Tommy ever appear on the show? Erika tells Andy Cohen, “Probably not. I don’t think so, no. You know, he has a private life; he’s a police officer.”

Describing what her son looks like, Erika dished, “He looks just like me, but a boy.”