What Does Euron See in the Sky in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Trailer?

Fans are still wondering about a mystery in the Season 8 Episode 5 trailer for Game of Thrones. During the trailer, there’s a key moment when Euron is looking in the sky, shading his eyes, and his expression changes. He looks positively terrified, which is unusual for Euron. What did he see? Here are the top theories.

First, check out the trailer again.

And here are some screenshots from that scene:

First he’s just shielding his eyes.

But then he seems to see something that really bothers him:

The trailer doesn’t give us much of a clue about what’s in the sky.

But fans have a lot of theories.

Theory 1: Another Dragon

One of the main theories circulating is that Euron sees a dragon that is not Drogon. Some theorize the dragon is Cannibal, a dragon that was untameable and actually ate other dragons. The dragon was around during the time of A Dance with Dragons in the books (he’s not known in the show.) He was uncontrollable and flew away mysteriously. Since Balerion the Dragon lived to be more than 200 years old, Cannibal could theoretically still be alive. I’m not banking on this theory since Cannibal has never been mentioned in the show.

Another theory is that Drogon laid eggs when he was mysteriously seen in Valyria by Tyrion and Jorah, and Drogon’s babies will be with him. This seems unlikely, however, since those dragons would be really young and not a huge threat.

Some hope that Rhaegal will be reanimated somehow, since we only saw him fall into the ocean. This seems unlikely unless Bran wargs into his dead body somehow. (Which also seems unlikely, to be honest.) But Euron certainly would be unnerved if he saw the dragon flying toward him that he thought he had killed.

There is some evidence for the “another dragon” theory, however. One Redditor shared the dragon screech heard in the trailer as Euron was looking in the sky, as compared to Drogon’s screech heard in Season 7. Here’s the dragon’s screech in the trailer (at 29 seconds):

Here are two videos of Drogon’s screech in Season 7.

Some think that when Drogon went to Valyria, he was looking for his mother – a giant dragon we will see in Episode 5.

Theory 2: Drogon Flies Straight Down from the Sky

Another theory is that the sun is blinding Euron’s view of Drogon, who will be flying straight down from the sky, where he was above the clouds, and full of the fury of Dracarys. To me this seems more likely. Euron likely wouldn’t be afraid of Drogon unless it was some kind of sneak attack like that.

Theory 3: Solar Eclipse

This doesn’t make a lot of sense to me considering what we saw in the trailer, but a theory is circulating that Euron saw the beginning of a solar eclipse and that the Long Night actually foreshadowed a natural phenomenon that couldn’t be stopped. You can read the theory here.

Theory 4: Drogon in Armor

I personally love this theory. The idea is that Drogon is wearing a lot of armor and that is what Euron sees. The sun is shining off the armor, making it hard for Euron to make it out at first. This would also make Drogon impervious to ballistas, which would certainly scare Euron.

This wouldn’t be without precedent in the books. In fact, it’s surprising that Dany hasn’t insisted on armor for her dragons before this. Aegon the Conqueror’s dragon, Balerion the Black Dread, had armor and a saddle. (As an interesting note, scorpion weapons in the past, according to the books, couldn’t pierce dragon scales, and dragons had to be pretty much hit in the eye to be killed or wounded. But during an Inside the Episode clip, D&D said that Qyburn made improvements to the weapon.)

Theory 5: It’s Bran or Arya

OK, sometimes theories get a little ridiculous, but this one was so funny that I couldn’t help but share it. Redditor u/CommanderBlack1 theorized that Bran warged into a thousand ravens, creating the shape of a dragon, and aimed for Euron. I love this idea even if there’s no way it will happen.

There’s also the theory that Arya took Rhaegal’s face and is coming after Euron. It’s so ridiculous that I can’t help but love that theory.

Of course, this is probably the best theory of all:

