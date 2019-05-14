‘FBI’ Season 1 Finale Spoilers

The drama series FBI concludes its first season tonight on CBS. The series has taken several twists and turns throughout, and fans may be curious as to what the finale has in store. Read on for clues about FBI episode 22 and what the cast and crew hope to convey to fans.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Closure”, reads, “A woman who has information about the death of Maggie’s husband is abducted, leading OA and the team to uncover a criminal operation larger than anyone imagined; Dana puts her career in jeopardy when she allows Maggie to work on the case.”

Tonight’s Finale Episode Will Focus on the Death of Maggie’s Husband

Missy Peregrym, who plays Maggie, talked to FanSided about the finale and said that fans should anticipate some devastating emotional moments. “I really like a lot of the scenes that we have in the last one,” she explained. “There’s more character stuff, in terms of emotional scenes that happen, and there’s an awesome stunt and showdown which I’m really excited to see. A lot of these things we really worked on the day to work through. Everyone was on board for it, and I think it’ll be one of our best episodes.”

Peregrym went on to discuss the ongoing mystery involving her character and her husband’s death. “I’ve been finding out as you have,” she admitted. “I really like to know a little where we’re going, especially if it’s backstory. It’s really important for me. It informs me as a person, so yeah, experiences are great to know beforehand. But at the same time it’s the first year of a show, and everybody’s trying to find their footing in it. It’s a big deal to come together and I’ve never worked on [a show] before where it was like this.”

‘FBI’ Executive Producer Rick Eid Said the Finale Is All About Finding ‘Closure’

FBI‘s executive producer, Rick Eid, also talked to TV Insider about the season-long arc. “It’s a flat-out abduction case, but the people behind this may be the same people behind Maggie’s husband’s murder,” he explained. “She will have to walk a line between being a responsible FBI agent and a grieving widow.”

“Maggie appreciates that, which could take the relationship to a new level,” Eid added. “The thematic idea of the episode is that hopefully she’ll be able to find some closure in her husband’s death and move on into next season in a different way.”

FBI has been renewed for a second season on CBS, and Peregrym told Parade that she’s excited to develop her character’s backstory further. “Yeah, I would like to see more of that,” she said. “I’m hoping that we get more personal stuff and more banter between the characters while we’re also doing our job, because that’s a reality of what the agents are like.