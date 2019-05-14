FBI Season 2 Renewed: The Show Is Not Canceled

FBI fans are in luck because the series has been renewed for a second season.

The show was renewed by CBS along with other series, including 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, Big Brother, Bull, Criminal Minds, Elementary, and more.

Each May, networks decide which shows they will premiere for new seasons, and which shows will be renewed; FBI falls in the latter category. FBI is averaging a .98 in the 18-49 demographic and 9.11 million viewers, which places it 6th on the CBS roster. The show with the largest number of views if Big Bang Theory, followed by Young Sheldon.

FBI, created by Dick Wolf, premiered in September 2018, and stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, and Jeremy Sisto. News that it had been renewed was initially announced by Deadline in January, with the outlet writing, “The moves hardly are unexpected as CBS brass have been happy with the performance of the three newbies; the only surprise in today’s announcement is the fact that the list of renewals does not include another promising freshman series, drama God Friended Me.”

In a statement, Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said, “Each of these distinctive shows has made their mark in a variety of ways… Our goals this season were to introduce new series that audiences are passionate about, add more strength to a winning schedule and create more inclusive programming.”

FBI stars Zaki, whose role marks the first-ever Arab-American lead on network TV. In an interview with Global News, the actor shared, “I felt lucky because I had a Tarot card reading the night before… Literally the first card was ‘something big is going to happen!’”

He continued, “It was overwhelming and a massive dream come true,” Zaki said. “Dick and the rest of the whole team took a risk to put an Arab-American as a lead on a network show. What we’re trying to show is it shouldn’t be a risk at all. It was exciting, though, because I knew we had such an opportunity.”

Discussing the on-set experience, both Zaki and Peregrym explain that it’s at times difficult to pull yourself out of the intensity of the scene, and the week as a whole. “It’s a lot. It’s scary,” Peregrym said. “It’s another reason why I didn’t want to do this type of show. It’s threatening to me, these storylines are things that could happen to any one of us. We read about it on the news already, it’s not like we’re making it up. We’re doing stuff that is real.”

Be sure to tune into FBI, Tuesdays on CBS at 9pm ET/PT.