Fernanda & Jonathan 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

90 Day Fiancé stars Fernanda Flores and Jonathan Rivera have had a tumultuous relationship since they first met when Rivera was visiting Mexico. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits earlier this year and have officially filed for divorce.

So what went wrong? Both Rivera and Flores have remained mostly quiet on the details of why they split up. Back in January, Rivera confirmed that he and Flores had separated and claimed the two hadn’t spoken in a month at the time. “I haven’t spoken to Fernanda since December 22,” he told In Touch while discussing their relationship status.

“My feelings for Fernanda were real and Fernanda’s feelings for me were real,” he continued. “Fernanda’s not a gold digger. Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card.”

However, shortly after he spoke to In Touch, he posted a picture of himself on Instagram jumping for joy after canceling her visa, writing “That feeling you get when cancel the I-184 (affidavit of support) #ticketcanceled and you finish your first complete design renovation.”

Rivera did confirm, after receiving some negative backlash about his post, that he didn’t cancel her green card application, just her I-184, which would have made him financially responsible for Flores for ten years.

The couple have had their share of fights throughout their time on 90 Day Fiancé (see below). Despite their fights, Rivera claims they actually called it quits because Flores wanted to pursue a career in modeling and had a “change of heart” about their relationship, according to Reality TV World. Other than that, neither Rivera nor Flores has revealed too many details about their split, other than that it didn’t work out.

“Every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues. It’s all about your attitude. As long as you’re positive…” he wrote on Instagram back in January.

Rivera said he gave the relationship everything he had. “I think that was very apparent in the show,” he revealed, according to SoapDirt. “None of that was edited, that was my heartfelt feelings. You know you can only give so much until you start giving yourself away.”

“I promise you, I didn’t give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage,” he told his 273,000 followers. “I reached a point where I said, ‘I have to love myself just as much.'”

“I understand that those experiences are the ones that make us grow, learn and move on,” Flores said of the breakup, according to SoapDirt. “I’m working on getting myself back, because you guys deserve to know the best version of me.”

Since the split, Flores has been living in Chicago and focusing on her fitness, and Rivera has been building his business and focusing on one of his greatest passions – cooking. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, only on TLC.

READ NEXT: David & Annie, 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

