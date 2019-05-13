Who Gets the First Kiss on ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere 2019?

A new season of The Bachelorette is here, and on the season premiere, Hannah will experience many firsts. She’ll give out a first impression rose, have her first elimination ceremony, and even steal her first kiss.

Who is the first man Hannah B. kisses tonight?

Hannah locks lips with three lucky guys on tonight’s premiere: Cam, Connor S, and Luke P.

What do we know about Cam? This 30-year-old is in software sales and hails from Austin, Texas. According to his Bachelorette bio, he is a huge fan of The Notebook, and can freestyle rap anything and play the harmonica.

Connor S., 25, is an investment analyst at Goldman Sach’s Special Situations Group in Dallas. The Justin Bieber fan swam competitively in college and is hoping to win over Hannah B’s heart this season on the show. He holds a degree in finance from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University. On The Bachelor finale, he shared with Hannah, “I was really excited to hear that you were the next Bachelorette… And for me, in starting a relationship, it’s really important that we’re on the same level.”

Luke, lastly, is 24-years-old and an export manager from Georgia. According to ABC, he “prides himself on being able to get along with anyone, and he loves team sports. After a religious awakening in college, Luke decided that when he dates, it’s for marriage.” His hero is Tim Tebow, and his worst fear is having bad gas on a date. According to Reality Steve, Luke is also the one who takes home the first impression rose.

Bachelorette 2019 Spoilers

What other spoilers can we expect from this season?

Hannah certainly has a mixed bag of men this season on the show. She’ll be introduced to one man who already has a girlfriend, another who has fathered 114 children as a sperm donor, and a guy who shows up in a box.

Fortunately for the remaining contestants, they’ll have the opportunity to see some beautiful places this season, including Scotland, Latvia, and the Netherlands. And for the first time in a while, Hannah B. will break Bachelor tradition by inviting four men to overnight dates instead of three.

The final four this season are said by Reality Steve to be Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt, Luke, and Peter Weber. Who will take home Hannah’s heart, and the title of newly engaged, if things go according to plan?

Be sure to tune into this season of The Bachelorette airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.