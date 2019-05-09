Freddie Starr Dead: Legendary Comedian Dies at 76

Freddie Starr has died at the age of 76 in Spain. The English comedian’s cause of death has been given as a heart attack, according to various reports from the United Kingdom. The Daily Mirror in the UK was the first to report on Starr’s death on May 9.

Starr Was Found Dead of the Floor of His Spanish Apartment

The Sun reports that Starr was found dead on the floor of his small one-bedroom apartment in the Costa Del Sol. In 2010, Starr underwent quadruple bypass surgery. A year later, Starr was hospitalized prior to an appearance on the UK reality show, “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.” A spokesperson for the show said that Starr had left the show at suffering a “severe allergic reaction from an unknown origin.”

A Neighbor Says Starr Has Been Sick Since He Moved Into His Spanish Home

A neighbor of Starr’s told the Mirror, “His carer found him dead in his chair at around 3.30pm. Police arrived first and then later an ambulance arrived and he was taken away. His next door neighbor who is a nurse said he was definitely dead. She said she thinks he may have suffered a heart attack.” While another neighbor told the tabloid, “He’s been quite ill ever since he moved in and has barely left his apartment since moving in a couple of years ago. He would just sit indoors all day long and he never had any visitors. It’s so tragic.”

Starr Lost a Libel Case Against a Woman Who Accused Him of Historical Sexual Abuse

What a talented man… I worked with him many times over the years. We had many laughs together. Freddie will be greatly missed. RIP 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oNqkKobOGy — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) May 9, 2019

In 2015, Starr was forced to pay more than $1 million in legal fees after he was accused of historical sexual abuse in which he was alleged to have put his hand up a woman’s skirt in 1974. The girl was 14 at the time of the alleged incident. In May 2014, Starr was cleared of any run doing in the case. A year later, Starr lost a libel case as he tried to sue the woman who made the allegations.

Starr Was Married 4 Times During His Life

Starr was married four times during his life. His first marriage lasted between 1960 and 1972 when he wed Betty Starr. In 1980, Starr married Sandy, a marriage that lasted until 1995. In 1998, Starr married Donna Starr. That marriage lasted until 2010. Starr married for the fourth and final time to Sophie Lee Starr in 2013. In 2016, the Daily Mail reported that Sophie had filed for divorce after she accused the comedian of being “violent.”

