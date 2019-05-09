Gabe Solis’ Cause of Death Was Pancreatic Cancer

Gabe Solis died on December 20, 2018. He was 43. The software developer was best known for his marriage to Trina Braxton, and his appearances on the reality show Braxton Family Values. Solis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer months before his death, but he kept his condition from the public. Learn more about his cause of death below.

According to TMZ, Solis’ health issues were kept under wraps because he did not want to worry close friends and family members. “Imagine thinking you’re completely healthy, and going to the doctor and finding out you have a few months to live,” said an insider. Trina Braxton issued a statement about Solis’ death on Instagram, where she apologized to those who didn’t know about his condition.

Solis Was Diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer Months Prior to His Death

“On December 20, 2018, a chapter permanently closed for my sons and I. For over 16 years, Gabe Solis was an essential part of our lives. Like all families, there are good and bad moments that are endured, but those moments, good or bad still made us who we are in the present,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, someone leaked the story before we could make everyone aware of his passing, and I apologize to those friends and family members for finding out through social outlets. I also apologize directly to the Solis Family.”

“I do humbly ask for your prayers for our families, but my greatest request is that when you are posting comments, remember Gabe’s passing is a loss for our family,” she continued. “He was a father to my boys, a son, brother, and friend to many and I would appreciate privacy and respect as we grieve his unexpected departure. @gabe_solis1234 I miss you, my dear friend.”

Solis’ Ex-Wife Trina Braxton Said That He Kept His Diagnosis from the Public

In a recent interview with Essence, Braxton talked about her friendship with Solis, and how his death impacted her family’s life. She also talked about the difficulty of mourning him while carrying on with her current fiance, Von Scales. “It was a really difficult time, especially being in another relationship. Sometimes when you are close with your ex, [your current partner] doesn’t understand how you can still have a friendship,” she said. “Especially when they’ve seen the tough times via television. Von had his moments of support.”

“For him it was difficult to watch his significant other grieve over their ex, but it was more than that because he was my friend and raised my children when their biological dad didn’t. At the end of the day, he couldn’t help but respect [Gabe] for that,” she added. “It was very difficult and it was definitely untimely. He was only 43. A lot of people don’t know this — not that it’s their business anyway — but we were actually the best of friends and talked just about every day. We just made better friends than spouses.”