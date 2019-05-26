‘Game of Thrones’ Bonus Episode: What’s the Title & Description of the Documentary?

Fans who have been following Game of Thrones for Season 8 know that HBO is notorious about not releasing episode titles or descriptions until after the show has aired. However, because the “bonus episode” is actually a documentary and not a secret seventh episode, HBO’s being very upfront about everything this time around.

The title of the documentary – HBO’s bonus episode for Game of Thrones – is “The Last Watch.”

Here’s the synopsis: “An up-close and personal report from the trenches of production that reveals the tears and triumphs of the cast and crew involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life.”

As you can see, it won’t include any new canon fictional footage from Westeros, but will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the show, especially the creation of the eighth season. Consider how each Inside the Episode gave us some great quotes from D.B. Weiss and David Benioff (which were later turned into memes), we can only hope there will be some more meme-worthy quotes in tonight’s documentary too.

Prior to this, HBO didn’t release episode titles or descriptions until while the show was airing or even after it aired. This led to many guesses and supposed “leaks” about episode titles, most of which ended up not being accurate.

Here are the titles of all the episodes this season:

Episode 1: Winterfell

Episode 2: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Episode 3: The Long Night

Episode 4: The Last of the Starks

Episode 5: The Bells

Episode 6: The Iron Throne

Here are the descriptions, as they are presented on HBO GO.

Episode 1: Arriving at Winterfell, Jon and Daenerys struggle to unite a divided North.

Episode 2: Jaime argues his case before a skeptical audience.

Episode 3: Arya looks to prove her worth as a fighter.

Episode 4: In the wake of a costly victory, Jon and Daenerys look to the south as Tyrion eyes a compromise that could save countless lives.

Episode 5: Daenerys and Cersei weigh their options as an epic conflict looms at King’s Landing.

Episode 6: Series finale. The fate of the Seven Kingdoms is at stake as the final chapter of Game of Thrones is written.

