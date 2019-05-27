Viewers Confused by Music & Songs on the Game of Thrones’ Documentary, ‘The Last Watch’

If you’re feeling confused by the song selection in the Game of Thrones documentary, The Last Watch, you’re not alone. Fans aren’t sure what to think about the music and lyrics in the documentary. Some fans absolutely love it, some only enjoyed some of the song selections, and some left thoroughly confused.

During the Night King scene, for example, the music that played was called “You Want It Darker” by Leonard Cohen. Some fans think they played the music just to troll with the viewers, since the scene was so dark that some fans couldn’t see everything that was happening.

You know they played the song "You Want It Darker" by Leonard Cohen while showing footage of the Battle of Winterfell just to troll. #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/VYchLnsOZc — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) May 27, 2019

Here’s the full song:

Here are the first few lyrics: “If you are the dealer, I’m out of the game, If you are the healer, it means I’m broken and lame, If thine is the glory then mine must be the shame, You want it darker, We kill the flame.”

The song is probably used as a reflection of the Night King’s purpose in the story overall, to create a long and darker night. Here are fan reactions to the song:

Playing "You Want It Darker" during The Long Night portion of Game of Thrones: The Last Watch is an incredible flex — Mallory Rubin (@MalloryRubin) May 27, 2019

“You want it darker?” Damn they should have used Cohen for a trailer/teaser!!! #TheLastWatch #GOT — Nicky (@theelderleto) May 27, 2019

You couldn’t make this up: during the sequence in the Game of Thrones documentary, depicting the shooting of the famously hard-to-see Battle of Winterfell, the song that plays over the montage is Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker” — working "ghost ride the whip" in convo w/ stepkids (@brendanowicz) May 27, 2019

During the funeral scene, the music really didn’t seem to match the scene at all. They were filming a heartbreaking mass burial, but the song was about falling in love with lyrics like “Baby I want you come, come, come into my arms, Let me feel the wonder of all of you…”

This was an even more devastating Sansa-Theon scene than in the episode itself. And this song. I’m done for. 💔#TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/ub96bMnsvB — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) May 27, 2019

The song they played was called “Could It Be Magic” by Barry Manilow. And some fans really liked the use of the song. Here’s the full song:

And here are fans’ mixed reactions to its use in the documentary:

Best use of a Barry Manilow song ever ;-) #TheLastWatch — Mary-Ellen Breton (@brucelegs) May 27, 2019

That song was not relevant there. Lol that was a crying moment but it didn’t happen cause of the song choice! #GameOfThrones #TheLastWatch — ChezRaeBest♡™ (@Kendra1895) May 27, 2019

This #GameofThrones doc is awesome. If I had made a list of one million things I thought would be in it, a Barry Manilow song would not have been included, but here we are. #TheLastWatch — Allen Wallace (@allenwallace) May 27, 2019

A Barry Manilow song playing over the #TheLastWatch scene filming burning of the dead. Odd choice of music. @GameOfThrones — Melissa McKeown (@melissamcke) May 27, 2019

Take Three: The burning of the dead after the Battle of Winterfell, set to Barry Manilow’s ‘Could it Be Magic’ is truly inspired 😂 — Brett Baker (@BrettSBaker) May 27, 2019

At the end of the documentary, they played “This Corrosion” by Lambchop. The lyrics include:

Gimme the ring, kissed and told

Gimme something that I missed (gimme the ring)

A hand to hold, wild and what it seems (gimme the ring)

Kill the king with love is the law

And then we’ll turn round (gimme the ring)



Here’s the full song:

My favorite part of The Last Watch is this insane remake of a ballad from my misspent youth.

Lambchop – This Corrosion https://t.co/7JKtyoI9Ba — ldrob (@LDRoberts1031) May 27, 2019

As an old Goth, I have to admit Lambchop's cover of This Corrosion far surpasses the original. Fight me. — Towanda! (@L8dySweet) May 27, 2019

You might enjoy seeing this original version:

Here are some fans’ thoughts about the music overall.

The music used for this @GameOfThrones #TheLastWatch is as out of place as 2 plastic water bottles and a Starbucks cup. — Brian (@BrianMScott) May 27, 2019

#TheLastWatch was great, Andrew McClay will be a star now, but good hell whoever chose the music for that documentary needs to reevaluate their career choice. Every song with lyrics was so incongruent with what was happening on screen and just bad. — Chase Observes (@Chase_Observes) May 27, 2019

Other fans, however, loved the soundtrack.

I really need the opening music from #TheLastWatch of @GameOfThrones so beautiful pic.twitter.com/Nt8Iyfi7bG — Kitlexz (@kitlexz) May 27, 2019

What did you think of the documentary’s music?