Viewers Confused by Music & Songs on the Game of Thrones’ Documentary, ‘The Last Watch’

If you’re feeling confused by the song selection in the Game of Thrones documentary, The Last Watch, you’re not alone. Fans aren’t sure what to think about the music and lyrics in the documentary. Some fans absolutely love it, some only enjoyed some of the song selections, and some left thoroughly confused.
During the Night King scene, for example, the music that played was called “You Want It Darker” by Leonard Cohen. Some fans think they played the music just to troll with the viewers, since the scene was so dark that some fans couldn’t see everything that was happening.
Here’s the full song:
Here are the first few lyrics: “If you are the dealer, I’m out of the game, If you are the healer, it means I’m broken and lame, If thine is the glory then mine must be the shame, You want it darker, We kill the flame.”
The song is probably used as a reflection of the Night King’s purpose in the story overall, to create a long and darker night. Here are fan reactions to the song:
During the funeral scene, the music really didn’t seem to match the scene at all. They were filming a heartbreaking mass burial, but the song was about falling in love with lyrics like “Baby I want you come, come, come into my arms, Let me feel the wonder of all of you…”
The song they played was called “Could It Be Magic” by Barry Manilow. And some fans really liked the use of the song. Here’s the full song:
And here are fans’ mixed reactions to its use in the documentary:
At the end of the documentary, they played “This Corrosion” by Lambchop. The lyrics include:
Gimme the ring, kissed and told
Gimme something that I missed (gimme the ring)
A hand to hold, wild and what it seems (gimme the ring)
Kill the king with love is the law
And then we’ll turn round (gimme the ring)
Here’s the full song:
You might enjoy seeing this original version:
Here are some fans’ thoughts about the music overall.
Other fans, however, loved the soundtrack.
What did you think of the documentary’s music?