‘Game of Thrones’ End Credits Song: What Are the Lyrics? [VIDEO]

You might have noticed something interesting about the last song on Game of Thrones. The end credits finale song seemed to have lyrics. But what are they? If the choral voices are speaking actual words, then they are likely in another language.

Here’s the full video of the end credits song, so you can hear it again. It’s simply called “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

This isn’t the first time that Game of Thrones has added lyrics to its theme song. We saw a different version in Season 4.

Who else noticed the end credits were an alternate version of the end credits in the Season 4 finale? When Arya goes to Braavos. #GameofThrones #thefinalepisode — Sanika Tillway (@tillwaytweets) May 20, 2019

At the time, composer Ramin Djawadi was asked on an AMA on Reddit what the lyrics to the theme song were. His response was vague and simply said, “They were Valyrian influenced.”

HBO has used lyrics for the theme song one additional time. During the SXSW Game of Thrones experience in March, just before the season premiered, one of the featured performances was a 20-person robed choir performing songs including the Game of Thrones song with lyrics in a different language.

Here’s a short clip from SXSW:

I attended that in person, and the lyrics were a mystery then too.

So yes, there are lyrics in the new version of the end credits song. However, they are not in English and are simply “Valyrian-influenced.” This might mean they don’t actually tell a story, but rather create a beautiful chorus of sounds that give an epic and otherworldly feel to the end of the show, bringing everything full circle.

For many, the ending song was celebratory.

Me dancing to the song of ice and fire during the end credits knowing all my favs are safe and well and I can resume with normal life #TheFinalEpisode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iTC5kJvYGU — Laura Simms (@SwanseaLau) May 20, 2019

The end credits song was beautiful, even if we can’t understand it.

I'll set aside my disappointment. But gotta say that as the end credits roled and J & A proceeded into the unknown there was this moment of sadness that it's all come to an end. Thanks to the crew for all the entertainment. #GameofThrones #got — Ashok (@AhamAshok) May 20, 2019

When the end credits roll and you realise that your watch has really ended. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/f4mwixip03 — masharty (@MashartyTembo) May 20, 2019

Our watch has indeed ended.