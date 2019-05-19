The Game of Thrones Season 8 Finale Drinking Game – We Made One For the Last GOT Episode

The Game of Thrones series finale is upon us, and millions will be watching worldwide as HBO’s mega-hit series comes to a close. If you’re planning on watching with friends or are hosting a viewing party, you might be looking for ways to celebrate the end of a show that dominated pop culture for the last ten years. Since alcohol has always felt like another character on the show, and we’ve seen our favorites playing drinking games as recently as this season, joining in on their fun seems appropriate for the occasion. Beware of spoilers below.

Before season 8 began, a number of drinking games were published for fans to play as they watched the final season. After all of the characters deaths this season, especially last episode, a lot of those games are suddenly outdated, with many of their drinking rules no longer applicable. The White Walkers, too, were a major part of many of the previous drinking game rules, and they’ve been eliminated from Westeros since the end of episode 3. So, in honor of the series finale of Game of Thrones, we created a new game specifically for the final episode.

If you’ve never played this kind of watch party drinking game before, the basic premise is that the group is given a list of things to look out for as the episode airs and to take a drink when (or if) any of those things play out on-screen. The rules are generally a mix of events that are likely to happen multiple times in a single episode, predicted future events, and insider jokes between show-watchers.

Without further ado, here are the rules we came up to help you through the finale of Game of Thrones:

This game is only intended for readers 21+. Please play responsibly.

Take a sip whenever…

– Jon Snow says “My Queen.”

– Jon Snow says “I don’t want it.”

– Daenerys and one (or both) of the Starks girls throw shade at each other.

– Daenerys is compared to her father, the Mad King Aerys.

– Tyrion drinks.

– A callback is made to an earlier scene in the series.

– Bran says something none of the other characters understand.

Take a bigger sip if…

Cersie would have won if she had the elephants #GameOfThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/7ZknBm9fxQ — Akeed Sameer (@SameerAkeed) May 13, 2019

– Homage is paid to the dead Starks.

– You spot an Easter Egg planted for fan service.

– Drogon is not the last dragon in the realm.

– Arya wears someone else’s face.

– Sansa gives good advice that no one takes.

– Brienne cries.

Finish your drink if…

– Someone gets executed.

– A marriage happens.

– Your favorite character ends up on the Iron Throne.

– No one ends up on the Iron Throne (not to be mistaken with “No One”).

– There’s an epilogue.

… And if Tormund shows up in the episode, chug your drink like it’s Giant’s milk.

To really commit to the theme of your party, you could serve Game of Thrones wine or beer to your guests for them to play along with. If you’re looking for a GOT-inspired cocktail to serve at your party, Buzzfeed’s Tasty made a step-by-step video that shows you how to make four drinks they created in honor of the series.

Tune in to the series finale of Game of Thrones, Sunday, May 19 at 9pm on HBO.