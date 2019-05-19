‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 6 Finale Predictions, Spoilers & Leaks for Jon Snow

What’s going to happen to Jon Snow in Season 8 Episode 6 of Game of Thrones? Will he live or die? Will he confront Daenerys? There are a lot of rumored leaks circulating that predict the ending. This post will have MAJOR spoilers for Season 8 Episode 6, so only read on if you want to possibly be spoiled on major plot twists.

One of the major rumors and predictions circulating that you have likely heard indicate that Jon Snow will ultimately kill Daenerys. It’s not too far-fetched. When Olly betrayed him, he was forced to kill Olly despite how tough the decision was for him.

Not everyone agrees with this theory, however. Some think Arya will be the one to kill Daenerys. Last week’s episode certainly set that up. Others believe it will be Davos, perhaps on Jon’s orders. Of course, there’s always a chance that Daenerys will live too, but after what happened last week that one seems pretty unlikely. Maybe she’ll be driven out of Westeros, forced to live in exile with Drogon but not dead.

But let’s return to the theory that Jon will kill Daenerys. If he is forced to do that, it would be strangely reminiscent of the Azor Ahai prophecy. The only problem is that since Arya killed the Night King and stopped the coming of winter, she’s already “Azor Ahai” or the Prince that Was Promised. And yet if Jon kills Daenerys, he’s mirroring a key part of the Azor Ahai story.

Azor Ahai is a mythical, god-like figure who is said to have forged a sword named Lightbringer thousands of years ago, which was used to defeat both darkness and The Great Other. He had to plunge the sword into his true love in order to give the sword the power it needed to destroy darkness. Since Azor Ahai’s battle took place around the same time as the battle with the White Walkers in the north, it’s assumed that he may have been the one who ultimately defeated them. And some believe he is also the Prince Who Was Promised. A prophecy in the Game of Thrones books states: “There will come a day after a long summer when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world. In this dread hour a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him.”

It’s worth noting that Melisandre uses the Prince That Was Promised prophecy and Azor Ahai interchangeably in the show, but they are separate prophecies in the books with theories that they refer to the same character.

(On a side note, Melisandre’s religion followed the Lord of Light, also called the Red God or R’hllor. The religion centers around the belief in two deities: a god of light and love and a god of darkness. R’hllor is the god of light. The Great Other is the god of darkness. Some believe the Great Other may be the God of Winter and the god of the White Walkers. It is her religion that follows the prophecy of the Prince That Was Promised. Some believe the Prince That Was Promised refers to the reincarnation of Azor Ahai. Thus, Azor Ahai is a legend and the PTWP is a prophecy.)

Anyway, I’m just including all of this because if the theories that Jon kills Dany are correct, it would make for an interesting debate about whether he is the true PTWP. However, it’s also possible that Arya will be the one who kills Dany (if she is killed), thus rendering that debate moot. I’m not really sure who else might kill Daenerys. Grey Worm certainly won’t since he is firmly on her side. Cersei is gone. Jaime is gone. Davos might try (he certainly wanted to kill Melisandre for burning one girl that he was very close to, and Daenerys burned many children.) Tyrion only killed his father, but doesn’t really seem the type.

What will happen tonight remains to be seen, but our watch will soon be over.

