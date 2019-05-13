‘Game of Thrones’ Poll: Did Jaime’s Character Arc Make Sense in Season 8 Episode 5?

It could take days or weeks to process Season 8 Episode 5 of Game of Thrones. But one of the most confusing storylines to process is Jaime Lannister’s. After you read the story and see other fans’ reactions, take the poll at the end of the article and let us know what you thought.

This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5.

Tonight Jaime Lannister made some decisions that really confused fans. (Well, technically the confusion started last week.) Jaime was on the road to redemption. In the Season 7 finale he finally freed himself of Cersei’s influence after realizing that she was willing to betray the North and give the Night King’s army a chance at winning just to have a better shot at the Throne. Jaime left her over that and Cersei put a bounty on his head, hiring Bronn to kill both Jaime and Tyrion.

Jaime knew all this and yet still he decided to leave Brienne and go back to Cersei. I hoped it was to kill her, because he is the King Slayer after all. But no. Tyrion wanted him to go and convince Cersei to surrender and ring the bell.

When Jaime finally found Cersei, it was instead to have a last embrace as they died. She was terrified about dying while pregnant with their unborn child. And Jaime told her: “Nothing else matters, only us.” That was a clear callback to what he has said to her in the past. And it really felt like his character went full circle and ended up right back where it started.

But do other fans agree with how I felt? Here’s what they had to say. (Some tweets will have profanity, understandably.)

im YELLING at cersei saying to jaime “youre bleeding :(“ as if she didnt send an assassin to him like a fucking week ago KSKSKKSMSLSMDMDKS WEEEEEEE — 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐚 (@lesbiancatras) May 13, 2019

Oh, and I forgot that Jaime told Tyrion earlier that he never really cared for the innocents. What?

Jaime for 7.5 seasons: “I broke my oath, killed the Mad King & resigned myself to a horrible reputation forever to save half a million innocent men, women & children from being burned alive in Kings Landing” 8×05 Jaime: “I never really cared for them, the innocents [of KL]” pic.twitter.com/WGfz3NtJpG — MJ | My golden lion days are done (@biqueenclarke) May 13, 2019

Here’s a clip of Jaime caring about innocents.

While Jaime forgot about his arc, Game of Thrones fans didn’t.

8×01: Cersei sending someone to kill Jaime.

8×05: YOU'RE HURT OMGGGG MY LOVE MY LIFE. 8×04: I'm happy that you're happy.

8×05: ESCAPE WITH THE WOMAN WHO HAS MANIPULATED YOU YOUR WHOLE LIFE. JAIME'S ENTIRE ARC: I KILLED A KING TO SAVE MILLIONS.

8×05: I DON'T CARE ABOUT INNOCENTS — Wada🦁☀️🌙 (@ladylannistarth) May 13, 2019

But then again, this is also the same Jaime who – after being the Kingslayer because he cared about innocents – pushed Bran out of a tower window. So we’ve got to consider that too. Hmmmm. But wait, hold up… Didn’t he just leave King’s Landing so he could fight for innocents’ lives against the Night King? I’m so confused now.

This tweet is just funny.

In S1E1, Jaime Lannister pushes Bran Stark out of a window. This is subtle foreshadowing by David Benioff and Dan Weiss for S8E5, where eight seasons of Jaime's character development are similarly thrown out the window. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OJjjxBaeY3 — Master Mirror (@TheKingIsh_) May 13, 2019

Here are some more reactions from fans.

me thinking Jaime was somehow gonna kill Cersei after hugging her#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/1y0bx0ivYH — s ♡ [ got spoilers ! ] (@softsunshxne) May 13, 2019

S1: Jaime is a shit bag. Fuck this guy.

S2-7: Wow I love this guy, and I really hope he gets a good redemption.

S8: #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/7G8BxhPRzi — Poppachub (@diecriminalscum) May 13, 2019

The actors were phenomenal though.

I wanted Jaime to stay with Brienne. I wanted him to kill Cersei. So IMAGINE MY SURPRISE when this moment made me full on sob. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/F42ZG20Z3e — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 13, 2019

So did Jaime’s arc make sense? Take the poll and let us know what you thought.

