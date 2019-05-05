‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 Deaths: Tributes to Who Died & Lived

It’s been a long week since the Long Night aired last Sunday. A lot of people died on Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 last week, and many of them were not the deaths that fans were expecting and dreading. Before diving into tonight’s new episode, it’s a good idea to refresh yourself on who lived and who died last week. And you might also want to watch some key scenes from last week again in a brightened format. You can do that in Heavy’s story here. Now read on to refresh yourself on who lived and who died last week. Of course, this post will have major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3, last week’s episode.

Most of the Dothraki Army, Edd Tollett, & Many Others Died

First was a battle decision that many viewers are still debating: sending the Dothraki army with flaming weapons straight into battle when maybe they would have done better hanging back for a while. Well, the decision has been made and it’s over. Most of the Dothraki army died, wiped out in the battle. Many others, including many Unsullied, also died later in the battle. And Ed Tollett was killed during the battle too. RIP Edd Tollett. Your watch has now finally ended. You were true to your oath.

Beric Died Saving Arya

After resurrecting countless times, Beric died saving Arya. He died about 55 minutes into the episode. It was a meaningful death in the end, considering that Arya then killed the Night King. But it was a sad death too. RIP Beric. You were one of the most mysterious characters on the show, and you died so many others could live.

Jorah Died Protecting Dany

Jorah died protecting Daenerys with his life as many wights tried to kill her. It was a heartbreaking death and Drogon mourned his death too. RIP Jorah. You loved Daenerys to the end, and you accepted her love for you, even though it was not a romantic kind of love. You remained loyal and gave your life for hers.

Lyanna Mormont Died Battling a Wight Giant

Lyanna Mormont died battling a wight giant. It picked her up and squeezed her nearly to death, but she stabbed it in the eye before it died. She later was resurrected as a wight, briefly. RIP Lyanna Mormont. If only you could be a fire wight.

Theon Died Trying To Kill the Night King

Theon died protecting Bran, after killing countless wights who tried to approach him in the Godswood. But then he tried to spear the Night King and that was a futile mistake. He died in a perfect redemption arc. RIP Theon. You made some poor choices in the series and paid for them dearly. But you recognized your mistakes, owned them, and redeemed yourself, finding forgiveness and renewal. You were most certainly no longer Reek.

The Night King & Undead Viserion Died

The Night King died when Arya speared him with a Valyrian dagger in a similar manner to how he was created. Then all his White Walkers also died, along with undead Viserion and the wights. RIP Night King. We thought there would be more to your story. :(

RIP Undead Viserion. You were a wonderful dragon when you were alive. You deserved a more noble death.

Melisandre Died

Melisandre used up all her magic in the battle and died on her own terms, walking away from the battle and throwing off her ruby necklace. RIP Melisandre. You were mysterious and powerful, but you also made some horrific decisions as you mistook certain people for Azor Ahai. But in the end, you played an important role in the destruction of the darkness and in service to the Lord of Light.

Ghost Lived

Good boy Ghost lived through the battle. He went in with the Dothraki to fight the wights right away in the beginning and we didn’t see him again. But although most of the Dothraki died, Ghost lived.

We saw him in the trailer for Episode 4. You can see him in the photo above, just a glimpse of the good boy near the right side.

Drogon & Rhaegal the Dragons Lived

Both Drogon and Rhaegal, Daenerys’ dragons, lived.

Dany rode Drogon from the beginning of the battle through the entire war until she fell off near the end of the episode. She and Drogon rescued Jon Snow and landed in the process. But they stayed on the ground for too long and the wights attacked Drogon. So many leaped on Drogon that I became scared they would kill them. Drogon had to take off, with wights on him, leaving Dany behind. But he lived and curled up next to Dany at the end of the episode, mourning Jorah too.

Rhaegal was badly hurt in the battle with undead Viserion, getting part of his face ripped up along with a lot of pretty severe clawing to his body and wings. But he lived too. He wasn’t seen in the rest of the episode, but he was seen in the trailer for Episode 4. That’s how we know he’s OK.

Missandei & Grey Worm Lived

Missandei and Grey Worm are both very much alive when Episode 3 ends. Things looked dicey for Grey Worm. He was on the front lines and the Unsullied Army would not retreat when told to do so. Instead, they protected the others who were retreating. And things were dicey for Missandei too in the crypts when the Stark undead came alive. But they both survived.

At the end of the episode, you can see Grey Worm among the survivors. And Gilly and Missandei are among those looking at the ashes of the wights who died after the Night King was killed by Arya. You can also see both Grey Worm and Missandei clearly in the trailer.

Gilly, Sam & Baby Sam Lived

Sam fought a bravely as he could, but things got to be too much for him at one point. We saw him crying in a pile of bodies near the end of the episode. But despite essentially giving up from the overwhelming sense of doom in the war, he survived. The Night King was taken out shortly after this scene, and Sam was able to walk away alive.

Gilly and Baby Sam also survived. She was in the crypts with their baby when the bodies in the crypts came to life. Gilly and the baby were not among the casualties. They made it out alive. You can see them, along with Missandei, at the end of the episode, looking at the dead wights once the battle is over.

And of course, in addition to all these, many other favorites lived, including Daenerys, Arya, Jon Snow, Sansa, Tyrion, Varys, Tormund, and many more.

