‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4: Photos of the Dragon Rhaegal in Key Scenes

Below you will find photos from Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4, particularly *that* scene with the dragon Rhaegal, so you can better understand exactly what happened. This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 4, The Last of the Starks. Only read on if you are OK with being spoiled on major plot twists.

A horrifying thing happened near the end of the latest Game of Thrones episode, and it’s the last thing that I want to write about. :( Another dragon died. This time it was Rhaegal.

He and Drogon (with Dany riding Drogon) were flying to Dragonstone, happy as dragons can be, when the shots came out of nowhere. Euron’s fleet was hiding, decked out with Scorpion weapons. They managed to hit Rhaegal not once but multiple times, finally hitting them through the throat. He died and it was horrifying and I screamed.

But I still have to put my feelings aside and share photos of that scene. First, for people who are doubting whether Rhaegal truly died. And second, to show how much effort the producers and crew put into this episode, including the CGI of the dragons. Drogon’s reactions to Rhaegal’s injuries and Rhaegal’s pain clear on his face took painstaking care to create, and the crew deserves a lot of credit for this work.

Before things turned horrific:

When they were happy.

Dany is riding Drogon and watching Rhaegal happily.

But then out of nowhere, Rhaegal is hit.

You can clearly see where he is hit, and Drogon looking over at him.

Another spear heads in his direction.

He is hit again.

The attention to detail is needed but horrific.

Heartbreaking… :( Rhaegal was speared through his neck. I don’t know how he could survive this.

Rhaegal falls.

A beautiful and horrifying, heartbreaking shock. It makes me want to cry.

Rhaegal falls. :( The attention to detail is amazing. The story is heartbreaking.

And he falls beneath the waves.

Some may want to believe that Rhaegal somehow survived, but when you look at these photos you can see that it is just not likely at all. RIP Rhaegal. You were a noble dragon who deserved far better.