‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Review & Recap

This is a Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 review in progress, so please bear with us while we get our thoughts down. This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 4 and it’s being updated live as the show airs.

The episode begins with a closeup of Jorah’s body, in a heartbreaking scene. He was true to Daenerys to the end and gave his life for her. Then we see Sansa crying over Theon’s body and leaving a Stark sigil with his body, showing that he was a true Stark in the end. Heartbreaking.

Everyone finishes saying their goodbyes. The whole group is here, and all the bodies are gathered. Bran look stoic, Arya hurt, Ghost is beat up but sad, looking very reflective.

Jon addresses the group. “It is our duty and our honor to keep them alive in memory, for those who come after us.” He says they guarded the realms of men, a fitting speech touching on the Night’s Watch oath.

And they set the bodies on fire, per custom. It prevents undead spirits from residing within them, and though this is no longer a concern, the tradition remains. Arya pauses at Beric’s body and Jon pauses at Lyanna’s. Goodbye warriors.

The heartbreak is palpable. It brought tears to my own eyes.

After the memorial, everyone gathers for a candlelit meal at Winterfell. Gendry hasn’t seen Arya and he’s looking for her. As he passes, Dany addresses him. “You’re Robert Baratheon’s son. You are aware he took my family’s throne?” Gendry said he didn’t know Robert was his father. Dany tells Gendry that he should be Lord of Storm’s End. “You are Lord Gendry Baratheon of Storm’s End, the lawful son of Robert Baratheon because that is what I made you.”

WOW. That was an amazing moment I did not expect.

Davos tells Tyrion that Melisandre killed herself or her Lord of Light did it. He speaks sarcastically about the Lord of Light. “Who knows what he wants.”

Bran and Tyrion have an important moment together, as Tyrion mentions that Bran might be Lord of Winterfell. “You don’t want it.” Bran simply says, “I don’t really want anymore… Mostly I live in the past.”

Hmmm…. That’s exactly what Three-Eyed Raven warned him NOT to do.

The group toasts to Daenerys and Arya. People seem happier.

Jaime and Brienne have a fun moment during a drinking game. And Tormund is talking about how Jon rode the dragon. Dany seems uncomfortable by the whole thing, as they joke about how only a mad man or a king would ride a dragon. Varys is watching her closely.

Why is Dany uncomfortable? She just lost Jorah so that has to still sting. She stands and Varys watches her. She’s not really in the mood for celebration, or she’s uncomfortable with the attention Jon is getting. I’m not sure which.

And then during the drinking game, Tyrion awkwardly tells everyone that Brienne is a virgin. Gee thanks Tyrion. And Tormund makes a joke Brienne doesn’t appreciate, per usual. Jaime follows Brienne out of the room. After everyone leaves the table, Podrick makes a connection with a pretty girl nearby.

Tormund is upset about Brienne and Jaime possibly connecting, but he finds himself a girl at the party who’s interested in him, and his sorrows are quickly forgotten.

Sansa stops to talk to The Hound for a moment. “There’s only one thing that will make me happy,” The Hound says, not addressing why. (We all know it’s killing his brother.) Sansa tells The Hound that Ramsay got what he deserved, killed by hounds. “You’ve changed little bird. None of that would have happened if you left King’s Landing with me. … None of it.”

Sansa takes his hand. “Without Littlefinger and Ramsay and the rest, I would have stayed a little bird…”

The partygoers are getting drunker and everyone seems pretty happy, celebrating their victory.

Gendry and Arya have a cute moment. “All I know is you’re beautiful and I love you and none of this will be worth it if you’re not with me.” And he proposes to Arya right there. She kisses him. “You’d be a wonderful Lord and any lady would be lucky to have you. But I’m not a lady, never have been. That’s not me.”

Wait, what?

Next, Jaime and Brienne have a scene together. Jaime follows her and tells her that she didn’t drink enough. He asks her if Tormund has grown on her. “He was very sad when he left.” Brienne observes that he sounds jealous and Jaime doesn’t disagree. And then Jaime makes a move on her… Kind of. And then he kisses her and there is definitely passion between them.

And next we see Dany and Jon together. They kiss but Jon pulls back. She says she wishes she didn’t know how they were related. “I try to forget. Tonight I did for awhile, and then I saw them gathered around you. I saw the way they looked at you…”

She said no one has looked at her that way this side of the sea. She adds that it doesn’t matter what he wants, they will demand that he be king. But Jon says he’ll refuse and she’s his queen. Dany insists that he never tell anyone who he is and make others swear too.

“I have to tell Sansa and Arya,” he says. Dany insists Sansa will want Jon on the Iron Throne. Jon says she won’t, but Dany says Sansa isn’t the same girl anymore and the truth will destroy Jon and Dany. “I’ve never begged for anything, but I’m begging you. Don’t do this. Please.”

Jon cups her face. “You are my queen. Nothing will change that. They are my family. We can live together.”

“We can,” Dany says. “I’ve just told you how”

Her voice goes cold.

Next, we see Dany vowing to tear Cersei out “root and stem.” Varys says that the new Prince of Dawn pledged to Dany. Dany says they need the capital because as long as Cersei’s on the throne, she can call herself Queen. Jon suggests surrounding King’s Landing. Tyrion says that once people realize Cersei is the only enemy, her reign will be over. Dany reluctantly agrees.

But Sansa points out that their men need time to rest and she needs to find out. “I came north to fight alongside you at great cost to my armies and myself. Now that the time has come to reciprocate, you want to postpone.” Sansa argues that it’s for the best of both of them, but Cersei is worried her enemies will become stronger if they wait

Jon promises the northern forces will support Dany. “You command, we will obey,” he tells Dany in front of Sansa and Arya. Tyrion says that Jon and Ser Davos will run down King’s Road with the remainder of the crew, and a smaller group will sail to Dragonstone with the dragons. (Perhaps to try to burn up Euron’s fleet.)

Jaime will remain as a guest of Winterfell.

Outside, Sansa and Arya are talking to Jon. Arya is siding with Jon swearing allegiance to Dany. “You did the right thing, and we’re doing the right thing telling you we don’t trust your Queen… She’s not one of us.” Arya says she doesn’t need many allies. “We’re family, the four of us, the last of the Starks.”

“I’ve never been a Stark,” Jon says.

I can’t believe they are disagreeing with Jon here. Dany saved Winterfell.

Bran says quietly: “It’s your choice.”

That’s when Jon breaks his vow to Dany, making Sansa and Arya swear not to share. Sansa is unsure how she can make that promise but Jon says, “Because we’re family.” Arya swears and Sansa swears too, reluctantly.

Jon has Bran tell them the truth about his lineage. We cut from that scene. Honestly, this whole exchange makes me mad. Dany has done so much for them, but they won’t trust her because she isn’t family. They forgave Theon, why not Dany who hasn’t done anything personal to them?

Tyrion and Jaime are talking. Brienne will stay with Jaime at Winterfell because she swore to protect the Stark girls. “I’m happy that you’re happy,” Tyrion says.

Bronn arrives with the weapon that Cersei sent him. He shows up while Cersei and Jaime are talking. “Your sister offered me Riverrun,” Bronn says, adding that he knew Cersei was dead the moment he saw the dragons. “If Cersei’s dead she can’t pay up.”

Tyrion offers Highgarden to Bronn instead of Cersei’s Riverrun offer. Tyrion gives Bronn his word that the offer is genuine, but it won’t matter until they take King’s Landing. Bronn says his fighting days are over but he still has some killing days left.

The Hound is riding outside of Winterfell when he runs into Arya. She still has someone to kill. (I’m guessing Cersei.)

We see an injured Rhaegal take flight with Drogon soon behind him. Hurt, but he’ll be OK. They’re beautiful. I love seeing them circle Winterfell.

Sansa and Tyrion have a talk. “You see determined to dislike her,” Tyrion tells Sansa. He reminds her that a good relationship with the Iron Throne is vital. “Sansa look at me. With Jon at the capital, you’ll be the true power of the north.” He says he’d feel better leaving if he knew Sansa saw them as allies. “Why provoke her?”

Sansa observes that Tyrion is afraid of Dany. “Every good ruler needs to inspire a bit of fear.”

Sansa doesn’t want Jon to go, because the men in her family don’t do well there. Sansa seems very shaken up, and Tyrion is very concerned that she won’t accept Dany. And honestly, I don’t get it either.

“She wants to make the world a better place. I believe in her,” Tyrion tells Sansa.

I know Sansa has been hurt a lot, but she has GOT to get over this anger toward Dany. “Tyrion, what if there’s someone else, someone better?” she asks, getting dangerously close to breaking her word to Jon. I could have warned Jon about gossip, sigh. :(

Jon is getting ready to head to King’s Landing. Tormund says he’s taking the freefolk and going home. Jon asks Tormund to take Ghost with him because he’ll be happier in the North. Poor Ghost, he looks hurt. :( He should be by Jon’s side, not sent off north. :( Ghost deserves better. He looks hurt and beat up. Jon needs to pet the direwolf already. :(

Poor Ghost. :( I just want someone to pet him. Ghost watches Jon leave without petting him and it’s sad :(

Meanwhile, Missandei and Grey Worm are sailing off together with the fleet, smiling and looking cute, which makes me worried.

Tyrion and Varys have a chat and Varys wants to know if Dany would be OK sharing the throne. “I worry about her state of mind,” Varys says. Tyrion is obviously not worried like Varys is. “We still have to take King’s Landing, maybe Cersei will win and kill us all. That would solve our problems,” he says.

As they approach Dragonstone, the two dragons take off and fly happily, with Dany riding Drogon. AND THEN OUT OF NOWHERE RHAEGAL IS SPEARED TWICE WITH THE SCORPION WEAPON AND DIES. I screamed NOOOO like I was being attacked myself. How did this happen?

Dany’s fleet is decimated by Euron’s fleet.

Cersei is happy. Euron says he saw the dragon sink beneath the waves. Cersei says their child will rule them all. But isn’t Cersei pregnant with Jaime’s baby?

AND we see that they have Missandei captured.

Varys begs Dany not to destroy the city she came to save. I don’t blame Dany for being angry. “I’m here to free the world from tyrants,” Dany says. “That is my destiny and I will serve it no matter the cost.”

Tyrion says it could be a fortnite before Jon reaches King’s Landing. Tyrion wants Dany to speak to Cersei first before destroying the city. Dany thinks it will do nothing, but the people need to know Cersei was to blame, not her, “when the sky falls down upon them.”

Varys insists that all tyrants talk about destiny, but Tyrion says there is no way she can’t believe in destiny. “How do you know she wasn’t (sent her to save us all)?” Tyrion says.

Varys thinks Jon Snow is the solution and would make a better ruler. Tyrion isn’t too happy with this conversation. “He doesn’t want the throne. That’s why he bent the knee.” Tyrion says he’s thought about it, sure, but thoughts aren’t treason.

Varys is still arguing for Jon Snow, because he’s a man and would have more allies north. But Tyrion wants them to rule together. Varys insists that Jon would be controlled by Dany if they ruled together.

“At a certain point you choose a person you believe in and you fight for that person,” Tyrion says, adding that he believes in Dany and that she will make the right choice with the help of loyal advisers.

Varys says he serves the realm not a particular ruler.

UGH THIS SHOW IS HEARTBREAKING. I wish it ended last episode.

Brienne tells Jaime what Cersei did. Sansa says she always wanted to be there when Cersei was executed. Jaime’s worried, but I can’t tell if it’s about Dany’s fleet or Cersei.

Later that night, Jaime is in his room while Brienne is sleeping and he can’t stop thinking. He’s wide awake. Brienne wakes up and Jaime’s gone. He’s getting ready to ride away on his heart. Brienne tells Jaime that he’s a good man and he can’t save her. “Stay with me, please,” she says, crying.

“You think I’m a good man,” Jaime says. “I pushed a boy out of a tower window…for Cersei. I strangled my cousin…just to get back to Cersei. I will have murdered every man, woman, and child in Riverrun for Cersei. She’s hateful and so am I.”

Well, there goes my Jaime and Brienne joy. :(

And now we’re at King’s Landing. Ballistas are on every platform, every 30 feet, ready for a dragon to show up. A small group of troops is outside with Dany and Tyrion and Grey Worm.

Cersei stands looking down at them, with Euron behind her and Missandei captured.

Qyburn walks out to them. Tyrion says that Dany demands Missandei’s release and Cersei’s surrender. But Qyburn says that Cersei demands Dany’s surrender or Missandei will die. Tyrion asks Qyburn to help him avoid carnage. “I don’t want to hear the screams of children burning alive… Help me save this city.”

Qyburn says Cersei is the queen of the Seven Kingdoms and he’s just doing what she says. Dany’s dragon is vulnerable and their armies were reinforced by the Golden Company.

Tyrion marches forward, past Qyburn to Cersei.

He looks Cersei in the eyes. There stands Dany’s best friend, on the platform.

Cersei has them lower their weapons. Why?

“I know you don’t care about your people,” Tyrion begins. “Why should you? They hate you and you hate them. But you’re not a monster. I know this. I know this because I’ve seen it. You’ve always loved your children, more than yourself, more than Jaime, more than anything. I beg you. If not for yourself then for your child. Your reign is over but that doesn’t mean your life has to end. Doesn’t mean your baby has to die.”

Cersei’s eyes are filled with tears, but I can’t tell if they are tears of anger or sadness. Is her baby even still alive?

Silence.

Cersei touches Missandei.

“If you have any last words now is the time,” she tells Missandei.

Missandei’s last words are “Dracarys,” Dany’s command to Drogon for burn them all.

The Mountain walks forward. He slices off Missandei’s head.

Dany walks away, angrier than I’ve ever seen her.

It’s over.

More to come…

