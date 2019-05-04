‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Spoilers: Best GoT Leaks & Photos

Episode 4 of Season 8 of Game of Thrones finally releases on Sunday night, May 5, 2019. Some spoilers and leaks have already surfaced about the episode that’s following the biggest battle in Game of Thrones history. Read on for more details. This article will potentially have MAJOR spoilers for Season 8 Episode 4 — along with Episodes 5 and 6 — (including possible deaths) if any of these leaks, rumors, or theories are correct. So only read on if you are OK with possibly being spoiled on major plot twists.

Episode 4 Title Leaks & Rumors

The main current rumors for the title for Episode 4 are “Exodus” and “A Man with Honor.” At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list the upcoming Season 8 episode titles as: Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). However, there was no evidence given to verify or authenticate these titles, and Wikipedia can be edited by anyone. The titles were later taken down and were wrong. A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) This also had no verification or proof for these and were wrong. So the two current title rumors probably aren’t likely to be correct, but we would be remiss in not sharing them.

TV Guide’s description for Episode 4 reads: “The Night King finally breaches the Wall alongside a full-grown dragon under his command. New alliances and betrayals determine the fate of everyone in Westeros…” This has been TV Guide’s description for all the episodes this season so far. So don’t take too much from this, as it’s obviously a bit outdated.

HBO likely won’t release the name of the episode until right when it starts airing or even shortly before the show finishes airing. But if more details become available, we will share them here.

Episode 4 Photos & Video

HBO has released a number of photos and videos related to Episode 4.

These photos give a clear look at who survived. It looks like the episode will include moments of paying respects to the dead. We can see the Hound, Davos, Sansa, Arya, and Bran looking solemn as they pay their respects in the photo below.

Next we see Grey Worm, Varys, Missandei, Daenerys, and Tyrion paying their respects to the fallen. Notable is Tyrion standing next to Dany as her advisor, rather than next to Sansa. And where is Jon Snow?

This photo is also an official HBO photo, showing them paying their respects to the dead. I believe I can see Jon Snow in this photo.

The Targaryen fleet is arriving, but where? Is it arriving at King’s Landing? Dragonstone?

Cersei’s very strange relationship with Euron will continue to play a role, as they both try to manipulate each other.

Here is the trailer for the new episode.

And here are some photos from that trailer.

This photo is similar to the previous one from HBO, except you can clearly see Ghost in the photo, indicating his survival in the battle. :)

Here we see Daenerys with her dragon, possibly Rhaegal? Rhaegal was seriously injured in the Battle of Winterfell, with part of his face torn by Viserion, along with parts of his body ripped up in the battle.

Here we see a dragon flying over a ship, and this dragon’s wings seem healthy and not battered.

In this photo, Sansa watches two dragons fly over Winterfell. One of them has holes in its wings, and this has to be Rhaegal. He was injured badly in the battle with undead Viserion. But it seems that dragons can fly fine with holes in their wings, thanks to their magic. (Viserion also flew fine, despite having many holes in his wings.)

Dany and Drogon are looking into the sky and they both appear happy. I’m guessing Rhaegal is flying, possibly with Jon.

Cersei overlooks King’s Landing. I can’t help but wonder if she will consider using wildfire again.

Another scene from Winterfell.

Sansa and Arya looking very serious. Daenerys spoke in the trailer about winning the Great War but still having another war to fight.

Jon looks battered but healthy, and quite serious. This is likely while they were honoring the fallen.

A boisterous scene celebrating their great win.

It looks like we will see more of Arya and Gendry.

Daenerys looks very serious in this photo. At some point, previous trailers have shown Daenerys and

Euron almost looks like he’s proposing to Cersei, although I know that’s not really the case. What I enjoy most about this photo is the way Qyburn is watching the background.

Jon and Davos are leaving Winterfell. Is that Gilly in the background?

Daenerys vows to rip Cersei out, root and stem, while the trailer shows Cersei with Euron standing closely behind her. I still think Euron could ultimately betray Cersei. He’s not to be trusted.

Death Predictions Based on Spoilers, Leaks & Theories (for Episodes 4 and Possibly 5 & 6)

After scouring the Internet for articles about leaks and spoilers for Episode 4 and beyond, a few are standing out.

Some fans are having a tough time believing that the Night King is really dead. They think something is afoot and perhaps since the Night King has greensight, he warged into something else before he was killed. We did see the Night King causing wights to rise to their feet and warging while riding Viserion, so it’s certainly possible (although maybe not probable.) Some people think that Bran is going to end up being the evil character in the series, with the Three Eyed Raven having nefarious purposes that are hidden. Perhaps the Three-Eyed Raven is a new Night King, somehow. With three episodes still left, it’s hard to believe that Bran’s major storyline is already wrapped up, along with his biggest generations-long enemy.

There’s also a big theory/leak going around that Tyrion is going to somehow betray Daenerys and then will be killed as a result after a trial. This is from a leaker named Friki whose leaks are often posted on the subreddit Freefolk. However, proponents of this leak have stated that they believe less and less with each passing episode that it’s true. It’s hard to see Tyrion betraying Dany for Cersei at this point, and it’s tough to imagine Sansa being at odds with Dany to the degree that would require Tyrion to betray Dany for Sansa.

There are also leaks going around indicating that Jaime might die in Episode 5 or 6, although how is not known. (There were also leaks indicating that he would die in the Battle of Winterfell, and those were obviously wrong.) The basic idea is that Arya might take his face to sneak attack and kill Cersei. This is based on the “green eyes” statement that Melisandre told her last week. “Blue eyes” might indicate the Night King, “brown eyes” the Freys, and “green eyes” finally Cersei. (At the time Melisandre said this, I thought it indicated Arya’s training with the Faceless Men, but leaks predict otherwise.) Just remember: previous leaks had predicted Jaime would die in the Battle of Winterfell, which did not happen.

There’s also, of course, a prediction that Cleganebowl is happening soon. That’s a prediction I can get behind. But another rumored leak is that the Mountain will behead someone besides The Hound during Cleganebowl.

Another major leak that’s been around since the beginning is a plot link that predicts Jon will kill Daenerys for some reason, possibly after she somehow transforms into a new version of the Mad King. This has been circulating since before the season aired (along with a rumor that Dany is pregnant.) So far, there has been no indication of why this would happen. Dany has shown no sign of being power hungry or mad like her father this season. Now, some theorize that Bran caused the Mad King to go crazy, since the Mad King was hearing voices and we saw that Bran could go back in time and say something that Ned heard in the past. But this hasn’t been touched on since the infamous Hodor episode. One of the leaks on r/freefolk that indicated Jon would kill Dany later clarified that this was “told” to someone and not seen firsthand, giving an out in case it’s not true. This same post was correct about who would kill the Night King, but incorrectly assumed Arya would jump from the tree to do it, which she did not. EW reported that secrecy for Episode 6 was so extreme that only people with special badges were allowed on set and some scenes were even filmed on a closed set. In addition, I’ve heard rumors that HBO has shot multiple endings and multiple deaths, so they can throw spoilers and leakers off. So decide for yourself if you believe this leak or not. I for one am skeptical of leaks for the time being, especially leaks involving the ending.

Some believe the Golden Company will betray Cersei, revealing themselves to be Targaryens. Although it is indeed possible that the Golden Company will betray Cersei, the Targaryen part is unlikely to happen. The GC-Targaryen storyline is covered in the books, but it has not been mentioned once or hinted at in the TV show.

In conclusion, the leaks are interesting but take them all with a healthy dose of skepticism. Some have been compelling, but it doesn’t look like any have been 100 percent correct. Plus, the rumor that HBO filmed alternative endings and character deaths might be correct and throw some predictions off.

More Sources for Leaks & Spoilers

A good continual source for leaks and spoilers is the subreddit called Freefolk. But beware: This discussion forum has major spoilers in it, even in the headlines for the submitted articles, but many of them are also not verified. So proceed at your own risk. Some competing “leaks” about the premiere coming from YouTube videos shared by Friki and Claytoy, who both claim to have watched parts of Season 8.

This is a developing story. We will add more details as they become available.

