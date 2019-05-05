‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Title & Description: What’s the Name of Episode 71?

When it comes to Game of Thrones Season 8 episode titles and even episode descriptions, HBO is tight-lipped and mysterious. In fact, this is the most mysterious HBO has ever been about episode titles in a season. Here is what we know so far about the title and description for Season 8 Episode 4 airing tonight. We’ll update this story when an official title is released, which will likely happen sometime while the show is airing.

A number of guesses are circulating for tonight’s episode title based on unconfirmed leaks and spoilers. Most of these rumors stem from Reddit’s group r/freefolk. This is a favorite subreddit for Game of Thrones spoilers and rumors, but it’s also dark and full of spoilers with zero spoiler warnings. So if you visit the subreddit, no going in that you will be spoiled without warning.

The main guesses for tonight’s episode title so far are:

Exodus

A Man with Honor

A Time for Wolves

One of the main “leaked titles” for tonight is The Long Night with a description that reads: “War comes to the North. Sansa plays a game.” However, this same source also predicted last week’s title was “Enemies from the East,” so I wouldn’t trust this one too much.

At one point, Wikipedia was edited to list all the upcoming episode titles as: Winter Is Here (1), The Rightful Queen (2), Winterfell (3), Exodus (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6). However, there was no evidence given at all to verify or authenticate these titles, and Wikipedia can be edited by anyone. The guesses all ended up being wrong. A separate rumored list claimed the titles would be Truth (1), Winter is Here (2), The Battle for Dawn (3), A Man with Honor (4), Ice and Fire (5), and A Dream of Spring (6.) These also were wrong.

The third guess, “A Time for Wolves,” was listed on the r/freefolk subreddit here. The description read: “The north deals with the aftermath of the war while Cersei receives an unexpected visitor.” This “leaked” list actually got the name of Episode 3 correct, but its guesses for Episodes 1 and 2 were wrong. But so far, 1 out of 3 right is the best track record of any of the leaked episode titles. (The description, however, was not accurate.)

My guess is going to be that none of the “leaked” episode titles are correct, and the title is going to be something completely different (just like no one guessed Episode 2’s title correctly.)

HBO should reveal the episode title right around the time the episode airs, or shortly after it is completed airing.

