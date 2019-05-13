‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Cameos: Special Guest Cast List

Every week, we learn about new cameos and special guests on Game of Thrones. Often the guests are a big surprise and we just see them for a second and have to comb through the episode later to figure out who they are. Here are the rumored cast special guests and cameos for tonight. We will update this story after the episode airs with the confirmed special guests and cameos. This post could have minor spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5, plus spoilers for previous episodes.

First, Toby Osmond is expected to appear for the first time in tonight’s episode. The rumor is that he may be playing the new Prince of Dorne. Last week we heard in passing that the Prince of Dorne had pledged his fealty to Daenerys. Unconfirmed rumors are that Osmond will be playing that role.

Winter is Coming predicts he will be in Episode 5, but possibly not until Episode 6. With Oberyn Martell killed by the Mountain and Doran Martell and Trystane killed by the Sand Snakes, the Martell family is gone. Osmond is likely playing either the member of a new ruling family or perhaps Qentyn Martell, another son of Doran mentioned in the books but not in the show.

In the screenshot above, Osmond described himself as having “completed filming a great royal role in the next (and final) series of an epic network fantasy saga (airing Spring 2019.)”

Also rumored to have a cameo tonight is Aaron Rodgers. The rumor was started by Cheesehead TV founder Aaron Nagler:

Aaron Rodgers is going to be in Game of Thrones. Enjoy. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) May 9, 2019

Rodgers is a big fan of the show, Sports Illustrated shared. He predicted Jon Snow and Daenerys’ familial ties and he’s been seen wearing a shirt that reads: “I drink and I know things.” He recently promised on Twitter not to spoil Episode 5 and was also seen in Northern Ireland during filming. So things are looking good. The rumor is that he might be a member of the Golden Company or of Euron’s fleet.

Another rumor is that Rupert Grint might have a cameo tonight. It’s really unclear where these rumors started and it might just be relics of people confusing Grint with Ed Sheeran last season.

I'm 99% sure this girl confused Ed Sheeran for Rupert Grint in Game of Thrones last night pic.twitter.com/hHKg4BCQZr — sam (@samigardella) July 17, 2017

Here’s a look at people who have had cameos on Game of Thrones Season 8 so far:

Chris Stapleton was a wildling during the Battle of Winterfell.

Stapleton said he asked his management team to try to get him a part because he’s a huge fan.

Rob McElhenney was on the Season 8 premiere for just a moment on Euron’s fleet before an arrow was shot through his eye.

Martin Starr, the Silicon Valley star, was also on Euron’s ship in the premiere.

Joey Bosa with the Chargers appeared in the Battle of Winterfell in Episode 3. He said he was so hard to see that he had to look for his nose to identify himself.

Joey Bosa thinks he found his cameo on #GameofThrones thanks to his "big nose" 😂 (via @jbbigbear) pic.twitter.com/p6lVG1XjmX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 2, 2019

