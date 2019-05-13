Game of Thrones, Season 8 Episode 5: Disappointed Reactions

Game of Thrones, season 8 episode 5 premiered tonight, and since the episode involved a pretty significant battle for Kings Landing and against Cersei for the Iron Throne, (and seeing as it’s the penultimate episode of the season), it should come as no surprise that there were plenty of disappointed reactions with the way the episode played out.

This article will explore some of tonight’s GoT episode in detail, so this is your official MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you aren’t caught up on the series or season, and if you don’t want anything ruined before you get to watch tonight’s episode.

Tonight’s episode saw Daenerys Targaryen and her armies march/fly into Kings Landing and completely destroy everything in their path. The episode wasn’t as intense and devastating as episode 3, “The Long Night,” (in my humble opinion), but it definitely had its moments and left most of us pretty horrified. The episode was filled with plenty of significant deaths, lots of dragon fire, and a queen who is definitely following in her father’s footsteps.

With Dany, Drogon, the Unsullied and what’s left of the Dothraki murdering every innocent person in the city, the episode was clearly one of the darker episodes of the series. There has already been talk on social media about how the showrunners left no room or time to digest Dany’s new “Mad Queen” storyline, and many are incredibly disappointed with how the series is wrapping up.

#GameofThrones it ends like that really? Disappointed all the way around. I feel unsatisfied and dirty lol pic.twitter.com/tc242TDAuR — Dogs_r_better_than_people (@dogs_than) May 13, 2019

Just. I would say I’m not mad I’m just disappointed. But I’m both. Such poor execution of what I thought was the best show I’ve ever seen on television. #GameOfThrones — Ian (@JaBROni1989) May 13, 2019

One Facebook user wrote: “There is nothing left that will give us that same feeling in the next episode which is the last….like I don’t know of what could happen that will make me happy or cheer, after watching this episode in complete silence….and that makes me sad and disappointed…..fuck….and you know why?! Because we are not going to be able to get enough time and story to build up the new evil that is Dani…..so we have nothing to root for when the end comes, nothing that will make us eager to see the “bad guy” lose….nothing…..and this is a horrible way to end this series.”

“Does anyone else feel like #GameOfThrones just ran out of budget so they decided to make the final battle Dany burning the city for 45 minutes?……….. come on……. #disappointed,” user Dicey wrote on Twitter.

Does anyone else feel like #GameOfThrones just ran out of budget so they decided to make the final battle Dany burning the city for 45 minutes?……….. come on……. #disappointed — Dicey (@PlayDicey) May 13, 2019

Some just posted a few gifs and memes to describe the pain they were feeling.

Disappointed with everything that went down today #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/04Pgionmka — Mocsyboo (@mocsy) May 13, 2019

Me still watching #GameofThrones even though I no longer feel invested in the characters and I’m continually disappointed in the choices the writers make: pic.twitter.com/Dbze1Jkq05 — Ike Makos (@IsaacMakos) May 6, 2019

Some blamed the writers and showrunners, exclaiming how angry they were for waiting for two years (after a decade-worth of dedication to the show) for David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to “give us one giant finger.”

Read these #GameOfThrones leaks and I’ve never been more disappointed in a TV show. D&D should be ashamed. That’s some really cheap, poor writing. They had everything there to give the fans a perfect ending and decided to give us one big giant finger. — James (@jamesp_ash) May 8, 2019

That was lazy as fuck writing. Like Dany going crazy I get but Cersei not having a secret plan? Where did all those Dothraki come from? All of a sudden the dragon can bob and weave? Cersei’s death scene was anticlimactic. I’m disappointed. #GameOfThrones — Corey The Chemist (@Coreyobr) May 13, 2019

Many thought that the showrunners ruined the character arcs of almost every female character on the show, and destroyed several years’ worth of character development.

“It’s going to take me time to process why I’m so disappointed in #GameofThrones, but let me just say this: It’s not only that female characters deserve better stories, it’s that women deserve better storytellers. This is the harm in having only white men in the writers’ room,” one user wrote.

It’s going to take me time to process why I’m so disappointed in #GameofThrones, but let me just say this: It’s not only that female characters deserve better stories, it’s that women deserve better storytellers. This is the harm in having only white men in the writers’ room. — Ella Dawson (@brosandprose) May 13, 2019

Wow this show is actually bullshit. All of this character development, all of this world building, all of this effort for this. I don’t think I’ve ever been so disappointed in a shows finale season #GameOfThrones — Taylor (@wiintershero) May 13, 2019

Others were confused as to why anybody was even surprised or disappointed at all with Dany destroying the city …

“I am so confused about what the fans wanted….Dany was being built up to be the mad queen since the beginning…why are so many people disappointed that it happened…i saw it coming…” one user wrote.

I am so confused about what the fans wanted….Dany was being built up to be the mad queen since the beginning…why are so many people disappointed that it happened…i saw it coming… — Tia Lockhart (@TiaLockhart3) May 13, 2019

Safe to say if all the people hating on #GameofThrones this season had it their way, this series would be absolutely terrible. Genuinely baffled people are shocked/ disappointed by this episode 😂 what have you been watching?? Legit every character acted exactly as expected 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iRreu2zjps — Stephanie Soteriou 🛸 (@StephanieRiou) May 13, 2019

While others were angry with how some of the main characters met their end.

THIS WOULD BOTHER ME FOR YEARS. I AM SO DISAPPOINTED. #GameofThrones SOMETHING WE HAVE TO DEAL WITH THAT IS NOT SATISFYING AT ALL. 😑 pic.twitter.com/NHXM9BSbuF — P⎊t 🖖🏻 (@NiceOnePatt) May 13, 2019

I was expecting a huge fight to break out and for Arya or Daenerys to get their revenge on Cersei, not for this bullshit. Very disappointed. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/NW2HbRgjGS — nella (@srslymgc_) May 13, 2019

Others tried to comfort themselves and other disappointed fans by reminding everybody that the books will probably never be released.

Game of Thrones fans, if you’re bitterly disappointed in how season 8 is turning out, comfort yourself with the notion that the books, at least, are never ever ever getting finished. — Sarah (@GhostofBambi) May 12, 2019

This post will continue to be updated as more reactions flood the Twitterspere and other social media platforms. What did you think of the season 8, episode 5? Let us know in the comments below, and tune in next Sunday at 9/8c to catch the last episode of the series.

