‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Downloads: Can You Watch GoT on iTunes or Anywhere Else?

The last episodes of Game of Thrones will no doubt be a popular option for downloads, including tonight’s Season 8 Episode 5. Many viewers try to find torrents of the episode, but others look for legal streaming and download options. The premiere of Season 8 was illegally downloaded 54 million times, with the biggest offenders coming from India, China, and the U.S. But what if you’re looking for a legal download of Season 8 Episode 5? Do you have any options? Your best option for legally downloaded the episode is iTunes, but downloads are only currently available in limited countries.

If you want to download Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 legally, you don’t have a lot of options. Most people who want to download a show legally will either buy it on iTunes or on Amazon. But for Game of Thrones in the United States, neither is an option. So you’ll need a friend who lives in another country to buy it on iTunes legally for you, if you’re really in need of a downloaded version.

In the United States, iTunes does not have Game of Thrones Season 8 even listed yet, although all previous seasons are available for purchase. If you search for Game of Thrones Season 8 on iTunes in the U.S., you might think you’ve found it until you realize that you’re only seeing listings for the show’s official podcasts, including an hour-long podcast that discusses each episode after it airs. But the Season 8 episodes themselves aren’t available yet in the U.S. In many countries including the U.S., iTunes won’t release new Game of Thrones episodes until after the season has ended.

But this isn’t true in all countries. If you are in Denmark or Germany, for example, you can purchase and download each episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 on iTunes after they air. Episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 are now all available for download on the Denmark iTunes. Episode 5 will be added sometime this week. The Denmark iTunes currently lists the entire season of Game of Thrones Season 8 available for pre-purchase for 19.99, plus the individual episodes. So if you’re in Denmark, you can download Game of Thrones on iTunes. That’s great news for some people.

According to Berliner Morgenpost, German fans can also purchase Game of Thrones Season 8 episodes on iTunes and those episodes are available in German or the original English. These are posted the day after the episode premieres on Sky, which is 3 a.m. May 13 (technically simultaneously to when it airs in the U.S.)

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime allows some shows to be downloaded on mobile devices through the Amazon Prime Video app, but Game of Thrones is not one of those.

Instead of downloading the episode in the U.S., you’ll need to turn to streaming options or watching it the next day On Demand. Just because you can’t download Game of Thrones in the U.S. doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to watch tonight’s episode for free that are legal. There are many streaming options that come with free trials. You can stream live or later with HBO NOW if you don’t have an HBO cable package, on Hulu with an HBO add-on, or on Amazon Prime with an HBO add-on. You can also look for free trials on Amazon Prime (7-day) or PlayStation Vue (5-day trial plus a 7-day free HBO add-on trial). So don’t worry if GoT downloads aren’t available legally in the U.S. There are so many other options for watching the show, including free trials, you really won’t miss those downloads or torrents.

